Jubilation as IKEDC restores light in Oshodi community after 4 weeks of darkness

There was jubilation on Monday by residents of some streets in Oshodi area of Lagos State following the restoration of electricity supply to the area by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) after weeks of darkness.

The power was restored exactly four weeks after the entire area was plunged into darkness.

The streets have been in darkness since, Monday, October 3.

The four weeks blackout was caused by the vandalization and theft of five armoured cables from the transformer supplying the area with electricity.

The October 3 incident threw into darkness over 100 families on Abayomi Street, Ajagugbade Street, Ajigbotola Street and Odunsi Street.

The thieves were said to have stolen the cables between 12.30 am and 3.00 am, when there was no power supply in the area.

The restoration of electricity to the community at about 3pm caught some of the residents unaware as they went wild in jubilation.

“It is really a great relief after those depressing days and a harrowing experience,” said a visibly excited Mr. Shina Adeboye, Chairman of the ABAJIODU Community Development Association.

Adeboye recalled the struggles faced by the community in solving the electricity problem.

The Coordinator of the community’s Electricity Forum, Mr. Segun Gbenro expressed gratitude to IKEDC for being sensitive to their plight.

Gbenro, who is the Chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Oshodi branch, assured that the community would guard the power infrastructure jealously, stating that the youths would protect the power installations from vandals and thieves.

He, however, lamented the low voltage of electricity supplied to other areas in the community and called on IKEDC to fix and find a permanent solution to the newly installed transformer at Olowokere Street

It could be recalled that the Marketing Manager of the Oshodi Undertaking office of IKEDC, Mr. Adekoya visited the community previously and promised to end their suffering on account of lack of electricity.

He noted that since the incident on October 2, all stakeholders had been working to address the problem.

He lauded customers for the patience and resilience shown and assured them that IKEDC remains committed to serving them better.

