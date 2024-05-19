



The heavyweight superstar was among the household names who ventured to Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Arena to witness the era-defining event. With the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world on the line, sporting immortality awaited the eventual winner. Eventually, it was Usyk who prevailed over nemesis Fury in a memorable spectacle in Riyadh, edging proceedings 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 on the judge’s scorecards. Perhaps the most remarkable moment in the bout came in Round 9, however, with the ‘Gypsy King’ left flailing on the ropes after a series of jabs from his opponent before being saved by the bell. Joshua, who was among the ensemble cast of superstars inside the venue including Ronaldo, Wladimir Klitcschko, Steven Gerrard and Andriy Shevchenko, appeared to have been left in awe after Usyk’s stunning performance. Showing the respect he has towards the man who beat him twice in the past, the Brit gave his old rival a standing ovation after his win.

Afterwards, the colossus from Watford took to social media as he posted a snap of himself at the event, showing him appearing to be deep in thought. He did not accompany the picture with a caption, leaving many fans wondering what he was thinking after watching the fight. The coy post drew comments from Joshua’s 3.4 million followers on X. One fan replied saying: “Get match up with Usyk, you can defeat him.” Meanwhile, one enthusiast appeared convinced that ‘AJ’ would have the beating of the newly-anointed WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO holder Usyk. Despite Joshua having lost against him in 2021 and 2022, the fan asserted: “AJ you were far better off to handle him than Tyson Fury last night.” Either way, the noises which have emanated from the Brit’s camp in recent times appear to have intimated that the star is ready to fight Fury in the near future. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told The Sports Agents podcast: “This is a gentleman called Turki Alalshikh, who is obviously a very influential figure in sports and entertainment in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s also the biggest fight fan I’ve ever met. And quite amazingly, he’s now talking about staging two Fury vs AJ fights – one in Saudi Arabia and one at Wembley Stadium.” For now, however, it appears that a re-match between the two competitors who faced off on May 18 is more likely to materialize in the near future. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren previously told PA: “People will want to see Fury against Joshua, but first there would be the rematch against Usyk, because there’s a rematch clause. “There’s a lot of money involved, and I can’t see whoever loses the fight on Saturday [walking] away from the second one, he added. “It would take a lot of money to make Usyk step aside to make the Joshua fight happen – a lot of money because it’s a huge purse. If it doesn’t happen, then the winner will fight Joshua in February next year.”





