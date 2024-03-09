Not only did Fury predict live on DAZN that Joshua would knock Ngannou out in the first round, going very close with his initial judgement, his advice was almost identical to the performance AJ put in. “I should have probably used my jab, danced round him, and won 10-0, but I tried to jump in with the big power shots and hit him, bang, bang,” Fury said before the fight when assessing his own bout with Ngannou.

“I was having a lot of success early with the one-two, and he was taking them, to his credit, so I got a little bit greedy, and ended up on the seat of my a** in my pants, but hey, that’s boxing.” He then got into the details, and added: “Use your jab, get back up.”

“What I will say is, with his limited boxing experience, after he’s landed and hurt someone, he doesn’t really have the ability to set more shots up on an elite-level boxer to get him out of there.” Fury couldn’t finish the interview without asserting his dominance over Joshua though, claiming that he’s on a different level.