Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Heavyweight boxing superstar Anthony Joshua exhibited some new strings to his bow as he demonstrated his kicking ability during a training session. In footage posted by the Brit on his social media channels, he is shown being put through his paces on the pads as he landed a mix of jabs and kicks.

The 34-year-old is fresh from his heroics against Francis Ngannou, where he dispatched of the former UFC heavyweight champion in a ruthless second round knockout. In a crossover bout of sorts in Riyadh, the man known as ‘AJ’ demonstrated his class to stave off the challenge of an opponent who had given Tyson Fury a real scare in his debut match in 2023.

In truth, the ex-MMA ace struggled to contain Joshua in the contest earlier this year, never looking comfortable in his second professional outing in the ring since his switch to boxing. Eventually, after being left sprawling on the canvas following second brutal blow, the referee called the fight at the 2:38 mark in Round Two.

Now, Joshua is back in the gym as he looks to capitalize on a night to remember in Saudi Arabia as speculation that he could face the winner of the undisputed unified heavyweight title bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The latter pair are slated to face off in May, with promoter Eddie Hearn having hinted that Joshua is waiting in the wings to challenge the victor.