



Jack Catterall defeated Josh Taylor via unanimous decision in their long-awaited rematch, but Eddie Hearn believes the officials got the decision partially wrong. On the heels of learning the fight’s outcome, Matchroom Sport’s Hearn argued the judges’ scorecards were not close enough.

After the bout went the distance, all three judges ruled in favour of Catterall. Two of the officials scored the match 117-111 for the 30-year-old, while another ruled it 116-113. Though Hearn asserted that the judges correctly identified the winner of the fight, he conceded that it was closer than the scorecards indicated. “I think the judges’ scorecards were too wide, but the right man won,” he said. “Listen, I love Scotland, but justice was served tonight … [Catterall] should have the belts around his waist. “That was a tremendous battle. Jack boxed beautifully at times. He deserves to be world champion, that’s got to be the focus, I’d love to see this guy challenge for – and rightfully win – a world title.”

Hearn was not the only one who believed the judges got the final score wrong. Fellow boxing promoter Bob Arum vehemently rejected the results of the fight during an angry rant inside the ring. “Those scorecards were a disgrace, an absolute disgrace,” Arum proclaimed as Hearn grinned next to him. “I really feel sorry for Josh, I thought he won the fight. Those scorecards were ridiculous. I will never, ever allow an American fighter to come here with the British Board scoring the fight. Those scores were ridiculous.” Former professional boxer Tony Bellew additionally believed Taylor deserved more credit than he received, saying: “I had it a really close fight. I was struggling to split them. That 117-111 twice was a disgrace.”

Catterall appeared to be in firm control through the first half of the bout, applying consistent pressure on his opponent and keeping him at bay with a crisp jab. Taylor landed several heavy body shots in the third round, but was unable to carry the momentum into rounds four and five. Following the strong start, Catterall received a brief scare in Round 7 when he appeared to run out of energy. Taylor swiftly took advantage of the shown weakness, landing several heavy body shots and a big left hand.

Taylor appeared to be inching closer towards a split-decision win before Catterall delivered the decisive shot in Round 11. Moments after the referee broke them up from a clinch, Catterall landed a brutal counter left that nearly dropped Taylor to the canvas. Catterall’s win comes two years after he and Taylor first stepped into the ring together. Back then it was the Scotsman who emerged victorious by split decision, though many viewers argued he should not have been awarded the fight.





