



Josh Taylor has pulled out of his next fight against Jack Catterall after suffering an injury in training. The long-awaited rematch was due to take place in Leeds on April 27, more than two years after their first fight, but will happen on May 25 instead.

Taylor, 33, has now twice delayed the rematch due to injury. The rematch was first due to take place back in Glasgow last year before the Scotsman suffered a torn plantar fascia. He also had to postpone the first fight from December 2021 to February 2022 because of another injury in training. Once they eventually met in the ring, Taylor defended his undisputed light-welterweight title in the initial February 2022 contest via a controversial split decision victory. Despite being knocked down during the eighth round and landing fewer punches in all but one of the 12 rounds, two judges scored the fight in his favour compared to only one for the challenger. Now, two years on and after another delay, the Catterall camp seems unsurprised by the latest development.

“This is boxing,” Catterall’s agent Sam Jones told The Independent. “We half-expected him to pull out, but the fight will get rescheduled, so Jack will see Josh in May. All this has done is prolonged the beating he’s going to get.” Catterall was similarly bullish in the build-up last month. “I’ve wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow,” he acknowledged. “A few people say ‘move on Jack’, and that’s easy to say to when you’re not in my position. I get asked every day of my life multiple times a day, ‘When are you fighting Taylor again?’

“This isn’t about belts [Taylor now no longer holds any titles], this is personal to me, and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and … I’m going to end him.” As mentioned, Taylor is no longer the unified champion after failing to fight multiple mandatory challengers, thus being stripped by the IBF, WBA and WBC. The WBO also ordered him to defend their belt against Teofimo Lopez last summer, a defence Taylor lost by unanimous decision and cost him The Ring title. Despite delaying the rematch further with that last fight, Taylor has always insisted it has nothing to do with avoiding his next opponent. “I’ve never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall,” Taylor said before the injury last month.





Source link