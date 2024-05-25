



The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 event is set to feature several exciting matchups on the undercard, including three fights for official Boxing Council championships. With championship titles on the line, the undercard promises to deliver thrilling bouts that could steal the show.

The co-main event of the Taylor vs. Catterall 2 card will feature a fight between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson for the WBA Continental Welterweight Title. Donovan, an undefeated Irish southpaw, boasts a professional record of 13-0 with ten knockouts. Known for his explosive power, Donovan has three first-round finishes in his career, making him a formidable power puncher and opponent in the ring. The Irish boxer also performed on the first Taylor vs. Catterall card, where he defeated Miroslav Serban by sixth-round TKO. Ritson enters the fight with a record of 23-3, including 13 knockouts. Despite coming off a knockout loss to Ohara Davies, the British “Sandman” had previously been on a two-fight win streak. All three of Ritson’s career losses occurred in his hometown of Newcastle, adding an intriguing narrative to his fight against Donovan.

The undercard also features a vacant British Cruiserweight Title match between Cheavon Clarke and Ellis Zorro. The bout comes after Isaac Chamberlain vacated the title to pursue a European title shot against Michal Cieslak. The British Boxing Board of Control is actively managing the title, and the Clarke versus Zorro matchup aims to bring stability and excitement to the division. Clarke, a promising contender, is known for his athletic prowess and technical skills in the ring. His powerful punches and strategic fighting style have built a solid reputation. Zorro, equally determined, brings his own set of strengths to the match. He has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, particularly in his wins against Luca D’Ortenzi and Dec Spelman, making him a tough competitor in the cruiserweight division. The undercard will also feature the WBA Continental Lightweight Title bout between Garu Cully and Francesco Patera. Cully, known for his striking power, will face off against Patera, who brings a wealth of 33-fight experience to the ring.

Cully has made a name for himself with his explosive punching and knockout ability. His aggressive style and precise striking have earned him recognition as a rising star in the lightweight division. With a 17-1 record and a hunger for finishes, Cully poses a formidable challenge to any opponent. Patera is a seasoned veteran with nearly ten years of experience, known for his technical skill and tactical approach to fighting. He possesses the knowledge and expertise to navigate tough matchups and emerge victorious, causing several exciting storylines on the undercard.





