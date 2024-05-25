



Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will meet once again in the ring after two years of bad blood building between the two men after Taylor’s controversial win in 2022. It is safe to say there has been no love lost between the fighters as Taylor has promised that Catterall will be in for a “painful night” at Leeds Direct Arena.

The former undisputed super lightweight champion said he is feeling “great” and believes he is back to “100 per cent” after a back injury and eye surgery. “But now I’m feeling great, awesome, fantastic. Like I’m on fire. I can’t wait for the fight now and everything has come together nicely,” Taylor said to Express Sport in an exclusive interview. The 33-year-old also is confident that he will beat down Catterall yet again. “It’s just a Josh Taylor win no matter what,” he added. “Whether it is a points decision or whether it’s a quick blast or knockout. there’s a lot of bad blood between us. And no matter what I would like to make it a very painful night for him.” Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Catterall is planning to knock out Taylor between rounds six and nine to finally put their feud to rest. “It’s a fight that’s been talked about way before the first fight and then two years in the aftermath, so our names have been linked,” he told BBC Scotland.

“In a round about way, it’s good for boxing and it’s good for us, the rivalry we’ve created. But to win convincingly, draw a line under it and move on with my career, that’ll be good.” After Taylor previously claimed there would be no rematch between the two and the fight have been delayed once already, it appears all is good for the two to put it all on the line for one more fight. When and what time is the fight? The fight will take place this Saturday, with the undercard set to begin at around 7pm. Six fights are scheduled before Taylor and Catterall meet in the ring to settle their differences, with one fight for the vacant British cruiserweight title. Cheavon Clarke will take on Ellis Zorro to see who is worthy to wear the cruiserweight title around their waist. Originally, Clark was to face Isaac Chamberlain for the title, before Chamberlain vacated the championship.

Now, Clarke will face Zorro, who sits at 17-1 with seven KOs to his name. Taylor and Catterall’s ring walks are scheduled for 10:35pm, though that is all dependent on how long the fights preceding the main event are. How to watch on TV, live stream and pay-per-view price Fans will be able to watch Taylor take on Catterall for the second time on DAZN, with plans starting at £9.99. However, for £24.99 a month – with the first month being free – fans could watch Taylor vs. Catterall 2 along with other fights throughout the year. The highly-anticipated bout will be available to stream on multiple devices and will be available to watch on DAZN.com. For those in the United States, ESPN+ will be streaming the fight for existing subscribers. For new subscribers, a monthly subscription will cost £8.66 while a yearly subscription will cost £86.64.

Odds As it stands, Taylor has 1/1 odds of winning the fight outright, with 7/2 odds to win by KO/TKO while he has 9/4 odds to win by decision, per SkyBet. Meanwhile, Catterall has 4/5 odds of taking down Taylor in the rematch, with 3/1 odds of winning by knocking out his rival and 15/8 odds of winning via decision. Additionally, there are 5/1 odds that both Taylor and Catterall will be knocked down by the other at some point during the fight. A draw currently sits at 16/1 odds, as of writing.





