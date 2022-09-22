Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari match in black for first post-wedding red carpet

This love scandal has taken its toll on him.

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma trolled Adam Levine over leaked direct messages that allegedly showed the married singer flirting with multiple women over Instagram.

Koma, 35, posted a screenshot of a DM Levine allegedly sent to one of the ladies, which read, “Holy f–k. Holy f–king f–k. That body of yours is absurd.”

The music producer Photoshopped the image, superimposing a thirst trap of himself to make it look like the Maroon 5 frontman was responding to him.

Koma is the latest celebrity to hop on the trend, as social media has erupted with posts poking fun at the aforementioned message.

A screenshot of another one of Levine’s alleged DM’s has also become a meme ever since news of the scandal broke this week.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” Levine allegedly wrote.

Several people on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have been using the screenshot and attaching it to silly scenarios that the singer could be referring to.

“Us trying to eat challah that just came out of the oven,” Jewish feminist publication Hey Alma joked via Instagram.

“Goldilocks trying her first bowl of porridge,” someone tweeted.

“Me after burning the roof of my mouth on a slice of Pizza,” another tweeted.

The scandal blew up earlier this week after influencer Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine – who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014 – via TikTok. She released alleged photo evidence of their flirty messages in a series of videos.

Since then, multiple women have come forward sharing their flirtatious correspondence with the “Girls Like You” singer.

For his part, Levine has denied that he ever cheated on his wife, 34. However, he admitted that it was “inappropriate” for him to send the messages to Stroh, adding that he “crossed the line.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Story Tuesday.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

In the days following, Levine and Prinsloo have since been spotted putting up a united front amid the affair allegation. They recently stepped out holding hands while picking up their two children from school in Montecito, Calif.

The couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, with a third baby on the way.