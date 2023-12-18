Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at Ed Woodward by admitting he would have ‘loved’ to have had Richard Arnold as Manchester United’s CEO during his time at Old Trafford.

The Roma boss spent two-and-a-half years at the Theatre of Dreams between 2016 and 2018.

He was sacked following a disastrous start to the 18/19 campaign, when Mourinho lost the dressing room following a number of public falling outs with the likes of Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Mourinho won two trophies at the club and is still held in high regard by supporters.

Many feel Mourinho was undermined by the club’s poor recruitment, which was headed up by Ed Woodward during that period.

Woodward left the club in 2021 and was replaced by Richard Arnold. Though Arnold officially left his role as CEO last week, he took a different approach to recruitment and Mourinho admits he would have loved to work with him instead of Woodward.

Speaking to the Obi One podcast before Arnold’s departure, Mourinho said: ‘They still have a CEO who is an amazing person, who I would love to have had during my time there; that’s Richard Arnold, who is probably now leaving.

‘I had him as a Commercial Director, not a CEO, and I would love to have had him on my side in my time there, but the club wasn’t easy.

‘I don’t have any regrets because I gave everything. The Man United fans know I gave everything, they know how much I love the club.

‘I went there once with Sky, I was in the box giving my comments and the whole stadium turned to me applauding and singing for me.’

