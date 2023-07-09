Sunday, July 9, 2023
Jose Mourinho responds to Chelsea transfer link with Paulo Dybala

Jose Mourinho has remained coy over Paulo Dybala’s future at Roma following the Argentine’s link with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Earlier this week, reports in Italy claimed that Chelsea are interested in signing Dybala before the start of the new season in order to boost Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking options.

Pochettino is reportedly a huge admirer of Dybala, while the 29-year-old has a release clause in his contract with Roma which allows clubs outside of Serie A to sign him for just €12 million (£10m).

Dybala played a key role in Mourinho’s side last season as Roma finished sixth in Serie A and were beaten in the Europa League final by Sevilla.

But Mourinho claims he is unaware about the clause which could see him lose Dybala before the start of the new season.

When asked about the clause in Dybala’s contract following Chelsea’s interest, Mourinho told reporters after arriving at Rome airport on Saturday: ‘I don’t know anything about his contract.

‘But obviously I talk to Paulo like I do with all of my players.’

Mourinho was also asked for his reaction to his 10-day touchline ban for the start of the new Serie A season after he called Daniele Chiffi ‘the worst’ referee he’d ever seen in May.

‘I am not surprised by anything,’ Mourinho said.

‘With this heat in August, rather than sit on the bench I will be somewhere nice and cool with air conditioning.’

 

