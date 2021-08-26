NEWS
Jos killings: CAN tells Christians to defend themselves
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau has advised Christians to be watchful and prayerful and also to defend themselves during unprovoked attacks.
It urged citizens to strengthen surveillance efforts in communities and report suspicious movements to security agencies for prompt response.
The advice followed the killing of innocent citizens in Yalwa Zangam community of the locality on Tuesday night.
Gunmen invaded the community Tuesday night, killed scores, and torched many houses.
The association condemned the killing in a statement jointly issued in Jos on Wednesday, by the Chairman of the association in the area, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Gana and Secretary, Rev. Ezekiel Noam.
The association advised religious leaders in Plateau to desist from making comments capable of causing violence.
“We reiterate and condemn aggressively these killings and attacks on innocent citizens of Yalwa Zangam community in their homes.
“This is sad, unfortunate, and worrisome.
“We call on clerics in the state to desist from making inciting statements but preach peace, understanding, and solidarity among the people.
“Religious leaders must stop making provocative statements at this time that we should be making efforts as leaders to assuage frayed nerves by words from the holy books which should build, rather than further tear us apart,” the association said.
It praised security agencies for the effort they were making toward ensuring sustainable peace in the state, and urged them to do more.
It condoled with the families of security personnel and all those who lost their lives in recent attacks in the state and called for sincerity of purpose on the part of government in terms of entrenching lasting peace in the state.
NEWS
VIDEO: Ghanaians in Germany beg Akufo- Addo to fix the country so they can return home
Ghanaians resident in Germany have made a passionate appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country to enable them return home.
Welcoming the President to a rousing welcome at the country’s airport in a viral video sighted by GhanaPlus.com, they said “Nana fix the country so we can come home. We love you”.
“Nana, we beg you fix the country, we beg you fix the country so we can come back home” others added.
Akufo-Addo is currently on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany upon the invitation of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkerl.
NEWS
Bandits write Zamfara College of Education about impending visit
The provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau, Zamfara State, Dr. Umar Bello, has confirmed the receipt of an alleged letter of threat by bandits, saying that the management of the college has put some measures in place to safeguard the lives of both staff and students.
The Provost said that the threat letter was no longer a secret as it has been in circulation, pointing out that when the letter went viral on social media platforms, the college authorities contacted the security agencies and the military, for quick intervention.
The provost explained that the college had engaged the services of local vigilantes who are supporting the existing security architecture of the college.
Dr. Umar further stated that before the threat, the college had engaged the services of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp operatives, to give the college a well-coordinated security network within the college.
He commended security chiefs in the state for their proactive response and for watching over the college area.
NEWS
Oyan Dam: Lagos tells residents to relocate to higher grounds
Lagos State Government, yesterday, asked residents in flood prone areas to relocate to higher grounds following the advisory by the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.
Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the preparedness for heavy rainfalls, which will resume in September and the release of water from the Oyan Dam.
He, however, reassured residents that irrespective of the new rainfall advisory issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Services (NIMET) on flash flooding, adequate measures are in place to contain any eventuality.
Bello said the capacity of primary and secondary drains have been enhanced through consistent cleaning and clearing to contain run offs.
According to him, “a practical demonstration of our preparedness was the over-10-hour rainfall experienced in Lagos on July 19, which resulted in flooding that submerged some houses and vehicles, especially in Marina, but which had disappeared the next morning, which was some eight to 10 hours after.”
He explained that the same level of preparedness is what the state had in store for the advisory by the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority on release of water from the Oyan Dam in September.
He informed that Lagos State would maintain the long-established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, which had ensured steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream communities.
He identified residents of the areas, especially those by the river banks like Agiliti, Ajegunle, Isheri North, Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri to bear this in mind.
“All residents of the listed areas must be alert to relocate to higher grounds to save their lives and properties when water is released by Oyan Dam authorities. For such people, they can always return to their abode when the water subsides.
“Let me give an assurance to all residents that the proactive stance of the ministry has always been “Be ready always.” We have always treated the nine months of March to November as peak months of rainfall in our preparations. That is why we can never be caught napping,” Bello assured.
Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde, urged residents to support government’s efforts through regular cleaning of the drainages in front of their houses.
He said the state was not unmindful of its statutory duties at any point in time.
Latest News
- VIDEO: Ghanaians in Germany beg Akufo- Addo to fix the country so they can return home
- Bandits write Zamfara College of Education about impending visit
- Oyan Dam: Lagos tells residents to relocate to higher grounds
- My U.S trip fruitful despite negative report, says Lai Mohammed
- Jos killings: CAN tells Christians to defend themselves
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: Nigerian man strangled to death by his Italian girlfriend in Italy
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Why you should not skip breakfast!
-
NEWS2 days ago
2023: PDP’ll take over power from Buhari, APC – Atiku
-
NEWS2 days ago
Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy
-
NEWS2 days ago
Court strikes out DSS suit seeking further detention of Igboho’s aides
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Lagos Council Chairmen hit London for Tinubu
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Armed robbers invade Rivers State University, cart away ATM, shuttle Bus
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Nigeria, Russia sign military pact to finish Boko Haram