Jordyn Woods denies throwing shade at Khloé Kardashian with jacket

Jordyn Woods denied shading Khloé Kardashian with a jacket directly referencing her past cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The model and influencer took to Instagram Tuesday to show off a letterman jacket designed for her Woods By Jordyn clothing line.

The custom jacket notably features the infamous quote “I don’t need your situation” from her 2019 tell-all interview on “Red Table Talk” when she addressed allegations of breaking up Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship.

While many fans assumed Woods was dissing the Good American co-founder, she quickly shut down the chatter on her Instagram Story.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” she wrote.

“Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024 y’all. @karltowns [her boyfriend] designed the jacket and I love it,” she added in a subsequent post.

Along with flaunting the design, she also teased putting it on the market.

“I’m actually obsessed with this letterman.. should we produce this!?” Woods, 26, asked her followers.

Fans quickly showed their support, with several urging her to drop the jacket immediately.

“I don’t need your situation yessssss girl!! Keep that foot on that neck 😍,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “We all need this jacket in our lives.”

During March 2019 appearance on “Red Table Talk,” Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith to share her side of the story and deny rumors that she had sex with Thompson during his relationship with Kardashian.

“I’m no home-wrecker,” she said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone that I love and has a beautiful daughter.

“I would never try to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

Kardashian — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1 — with Thompson, 32, has since moved on from her past feud with Woods after claiming she broke up her family.

“I have forgiven Jordyn,” the reality star, 39, said during Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians.”

“Of course, I was upset at the time, and we moved on. I mean there’s no bad blood … Jordyn and I are good.”

Meanwhile, in recent months, Woods has rekindled her friendship with ex-bestie Kylie Jenner.

The duo were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in July 2023 after not being seen publicly together for four years. Then, in September 2023, they were seen hanging out during New York Fashion Week.

Prior to the public sighting, TMZ reported that Woods and Jenner, 26, had been privately linking up for more than a year.