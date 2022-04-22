Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)

At the close of the submission of completed presidential nomination forms of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, 17 presidential aspirants were listed for further screening ahead of the party’s primary elections.

The aspirants, who beat the deadline, were two-term governor of Kwara State and immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Speaker, House of Representatives, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Others included former Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed; former Minister of State for Education and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; outgoing Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; 2019 PDP vice presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; United States-based medical doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; and media mogul, Dele Momodu.

Also successful were Investment banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; a pharmacist, Sam Ohuabunwa; former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe; Charles Ugwu; as well as the only female aspirant in the race, Tareila Diana.

The party realised N640 million from the 16 male presidential aspirants and N6 million from the only female presidential aspirant, Diana, making the revenue generated N646 million.

National Organising Secretary of PDP, Bature Umar, in a statement, said the screening of presidential aspirants would commence April 27, while the governorship aspirants would be screened on April 26.

Umar also said the House of Representatives, senatorial, and House of Assembly aspirants would be screened on April 25, while appeals by those dissatisfied with the screening exercise would commence on April 25 for House of Assembly, while that for House of Representatives and Senate would take place on April 27.

Appeals from governorship aspirants would be addressed on April 29, and the presidential appeal committee would hear appeals from dissatisfied presidential aspirants on April 30, the statement said.

It said the process of selection of ad hoc delegates for the election of candidates would commence April 23, to be followed by ward congress on April 26.

In the revised timetable, local government congresses would take place nationwide on April 29, while the local government appeal committees would hear appeals from the election of the ad hoc delegates on May 2.

Delegates’ list would be published on May 5, while the nomination congress of the House of Representatives and Senate would take place May 12 and May 14, respectively.

The appeals would take place on May 18, while the governorship primaries would be held on May 24, with the appeals following on May 25. The presidential convention of PDP is expected to hold on May 29 and 30.

Yesterday, also, the Akwa Ibom State governor addressed the party’s NWC on his presidential aspiration, likening the 2023 presidential election to a war, and required an experienced politician to carry the APC presidential ticket.

Emmanuel stated, “Just to let the party know that we are challenged as a nation. The party is about going to war. And if you want to go to war, you cannot leave your generals and start dealing with recruits.

“You have the generals in your team and we’re ready to march on to victory. And I’m trying to let you know that if you will look around the country today, there are issues in Nigeria, so people want to see those that will bring solutions and not create more problems.”

He said Nigeria was challenged, “Because this is a country that you’d woke up one morning, if care is not taken, you wouldn’t have stories to tell our children. You come into the scene, you play the politics, with all your knowledge, with all your experience, with all the education, with all your exposure, how come you didn’t try, you didn’t even offer to serve your country?

“I don’t want to be questioned like that in the next generation. So, today, I’m standing as one of those that have solution to economic issues. So, the solution for Nigeria, first of all, is to try and rescue our economic values in this country. I don’t want to go so much about the infrastructure, because that one, once you can rescue, with that you can actually reconstruct and restore the infrastructure that has decayed.”