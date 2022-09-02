POLITICS
Jonathan should be respected for hosting Tinubu who plotted his downfall – Ohanaeze
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has berated those criticizing former President Goodluck Jonathan for hosting the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.
Ohanaeze said Jonathan should be respected for hosting a man who plotted his downfall in 2015.
The body said Jonathan’s gesture should teach politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and rancor.
In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said all presidential candidates should focus on issues-based campaigns.
Isiguzoro said: “This is one of the nationalistic gestures that should be considered as a lesson for the political elites, to eschew politics of bitterness and rancor, and interface with everyone irrespective of whether or not there were grievances in the past.
“Ndigbo expected that all the Presidential candidates for the 2023 elections should focus on issued-based campaigns devoid of tantrums and resentment.
“We are aware of what transpired in 2015, and subsequently led to the then ruling party PDP losing to APC championed by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu; Nigerians will witness unprecedented realignment shortly, especially in the interest of the unity of the country regarding power shifting to southern Nigeria from the North in 2023.
“Goodluck Jonathan should be respected for the role of elder statesmanship exhibited by hosting a man who plotted his exit from power.”
Isiguzoro also commended Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for accepting to be Tinubu’s coordinator in the Southeast.
He said: “Ndigbo commended the chairman of southeast Governors, Governor Dave Umahi for accepting to identify with APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the APC coordinator for the entire South.”
Isiguzoro further disclosed that Ohanaeze would declare its preferred presidential candidates during the 2022 Igbo Day festival on September 29th, 2022.
“Ndigbo will make a declaration on where Igbos will vote in 2023 on the annual festival of 2022 Igbo Day holding in the ancient city of Aba, in Abia State on September 29th, 2022,” he said.
PDP attacks Tinubu, Shettima for visiting Jonathan
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, for visiting former President Goodluck Jonathan.
PDP described Tinubu and Shettima as hypocrites.
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, recalled how Tinubu attacked and lied against Jonathan’s administration.
In a series of tweets, Ologunagba warned that the photograph Tinubu and Shettima had with Jonathan will not save them in 2023.
He wrote: “In a desperate design to whitewash their battered public image, identifying with the obvious successes of the PDP and in an attempt to posture as statesmen, the APC Presidential Candidate, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and other APC leaders shamelessly orchestrated a photo opportunity with the distinguished and successful former President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“This is a patriotic Nigerian leader whose PDP-led purposeful and successful government the APC leaders viciously harassed, constantly insulted, labelled, sabotaged, and discredited for their selfish power-grabbing enterprise.
“Nigerians have not forgotten how Asiwaju Tinubu callously vilified and pilloried Dr. Jonathan, spewed hate against his administration, and reportedly funded a near riotous protest which was inflamed by concocted economic lies, propaganda, and false statistics to discredit the Jonathan-led PDP administration.”
2023: APC can’t win if you insist on free, fair elections – Wike replies Buhari
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed that a loss awaits the All Progressives Congress, APC, if President Muhammadu Buhari insists on the conduct of a free and fair election in 2023.
Wike said the APC will lose in 2023 if Buhari insists on a free and fair election.
Speaking at the flag-off of construction work of Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, Wike thanked the president for promising not to interfere in the 2023 election.
According to Wike: “I thank Mr. President that he wants to leave a legacy of conducting a free and fair election.
“Thank God Mr. President for saying that you will not interfere or intimidate anybody. That means your party has no way to win.”
On Tuesday, Buhari had promised to ensure the votes of Nigerians count in 2023.
He said Nigerians would be allowed to pick their leaders at different levels in the next election.
Buhari said Nigerians would appreciate the APC in the next six months.
Ogun PDP Deputy Chairman, Odunjo resigns from party
The Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Hon. Leye Odunjo, has resigned from his position.
The former House of Assembly member also announced his withdrawal from the opposition party in a letter he wrote to the PDP National Chairman, Sen Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday.
In the letter, sent through the Ogun State Chairman of the PDP, Sikirulai Ogundele, he said: “I humbly write to inform Your Excellency of my decision to resign as the state Deputy Chairman of Ogun State and as a member of the party.”
Odunjo did not state any particular reason for his defection from the party.
He, however, disclosed that his decision to leave the PDP was “personal and divine.”
Odunjo had been a member of the PDP since 1998 and has served as the party’s State Chairman (West) twice, acting State Deputy Chairman and State Deputy Chairman, until his resignation.
On the platform of the PDP, he was elected twice as a member of Ogun State House of Assembly.
At various times, he was a governorship aspirant, House of Representatives aspirant and the senatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 election.
“This will come as a rude shock to many of the party members,” Odunjo posited as he appreciated Ogundele and all members of the State working committee for their support and the love they shared together.
The Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government indigene said: “It was nice working with you all. I’m going to miss you all.”
