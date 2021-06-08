NEWS
Jonathan returns to Mali
A former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday return to Bamako in continuation of his mediation mission as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intensifies efforts towards resolving the ongoing socio-political crisis in the Mali.
While in Mali, Jonathan and other members members of the ECOWAS Mediation team will hold talks with the military junta, as well as with politicians and civil society.
Jonathan had last week briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the new political crisis in Mali.
Mali’s interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were detained by soldiers following a coup. After three days in detention, they were released.
Immigration reopens passport application portal — three weeks after suspension
The federal government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has lifted the suspension on passport application requests.
On May 18, the commission said the service for fresh requests for passport booklets has been suspended to enable issuing centres to clear the existing backlog of applications.
On June 1 when the suspension should have lapsed, the commission postponed the resumption date till June 8 to give more time to clear the backlog of over 43,000 uncollected passport booklets.
On Tuesday, Amos Okpu, assistant comptroller for immigration, in a statement, said the portal will open at midnight on June 8 for applicants to apply and make payments for categories of their choice.
Okpu noted that the applications and payments should be done through the commission’s website — www.immigration.gov.ng.
“Also, upon successful applications, applicants shall make their online booking interview/enrollment appointment on any day, time and location they consider convenient,” the statement reads.
“The new timeline for passport production and issuance after a successful enrollment at the selected Issuing Centre shall be six weeks for fresh applications and three weeks for re-issue (renewal applications).
“That no applicant who is yet to make an online application and payment shall be allowed into any of the passport issuing centres for passport processing; applicants will be contacted through email and phone number they provided during application when their passports are ready.”
Twitter ban: PDP lawmakers walk out on Gbajabiamila
Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives staged a walkout Tuesday over the ban on Twitter by the Buhari Government.
The walkout followed after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila ruled out of order, the leader of the party, Kingsley Chinda.
The Speaker had earlier announced that the joint committees on Communication, Information, Justice and National Security would investigate the legality of the ban and report back to the House, within 10 days.
However, Chinda (PDP Rivers) said waiting for ten days for the committee to report back to the House would amount to the ban remaining for another ten days.
He said “Mr. Speaker, I stand on section 39 of the Nigerian constitution, section 19 of the Universal declaration on Human and Peoples right and article 9 of the African charter of Human and Peoples right.
“As a representative of the people, I have a source of communication with my constituents; I have a source of interaction with my leaders. But in moving this, I must, with all sense of responsibility commend the steps you took this morning concerning this issue of ban of twitter. It was very proactive, very timely.
“But my concern is that as a Nigerian and several other Nigerians out there, the implication is that for the ten days you have given that committee to work, this breach will continue. We don’t even know for how long our interaction with the Executive arm will last.
“While I agree with the submission of the leadership of this House completely, I will only want to add that for the breach of our fundamental human right, particularly the right to fair hearing, right to freedom of speech and expression, we should urge the Executive arm in the interim to reverse the ban pending our interaction with the Executive.”
But the Speaker ruled him out of order saying since the matter has been referred to a committee already, it was wrong for the matter to be revived again.
“Let me quickly refer you to order 9, rule 1 sub rule 6 of our rules which state that it shall be out of order to reconsider any specific question upon which the House has come to a conclusion during the current session except upon a substantive motion for rescission.
“This matter has already been sent to the committees to look at the issues you are talking about and will report to us within ten days. Even if you had brought a motion here, it would have been referred to a committee. We are not even sure if your motion would not have been killed. This day, we have saved the day. So you are ruled out of order.”
At this stage, Chinda and some other members of the caucus walked out of the plenary to address the press on their grievances.
Chinda insisted that members of the PDP caucus in the House will continue to tweet in disregard to the ban.
Some other members kept shouting “continue to tweet, “continue to tweet”.
Kaduna state university suspends undergraduate academic activities indefinitely
Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday June 8, announced the suspension of academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.
KASU Registrar, Mr Samuel Manshop gave no reason for the decision but said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.
Manshop said;
“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.
“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.
“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual while management will communicate further developments.”
It is however coming after undergraduate students protested hike in school fees.
