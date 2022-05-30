POLITICS
Jonathan missing on APC list of Presidential aspirants after court declared him eligible to run
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list of presidential aspirants expected to be screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State last Friday declared that Jonathan is eligible and “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023.
In his judgment, Justice Hamma Adama Dashen said Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.
In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the fourth alteration of the 1999 Constitution which bars Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.
Jonathan was Nigeria’s vice-president between 2007 and 2010. He became the president in May 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and completed the latter’s tenure.
He won the 2011 presidential election but lost his attempt to secure a second term in office in 2015.
The judgment was part of the plans of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan to have the former President take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.
The newspaper last Thursday reported that Jonathan had submitted his N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms a few days earlier to the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu.
However, his name is missing on the list of 23 presidential aspirants released by the APC.
Names of the presidential aspirants for screening as listed by APC:
1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
2. Badaru Abubakar
3. Robert A. Boroffice
4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
5. Nicholas Felix
6. Nweze David Umahi
7. Ken Nnamani
8. Gbolahan B. Bakare
9. Ibikunle Amosun
10. Ahmed B. Tinubu
11. Ahmad Rufai Sani
12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
14. John Kayode Fayemi
15. Godswill Obot Akpabio
16. Yemi Osinbajo
17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
18. Yahaya Bello
19. Tein Jack-Rich
20. Christopher Onu
21. Ahmad Lawan
22. Ben Ayade
23. Ikeobasi Mokelu
Peter Obi, Pat Utomi to contest Labour Party presidential primary on Monday
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, and Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, are set to contest the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP).
The national convention of the party is set to hold on Monday in Asaba, the Delta capital.
Obi and Utomi are the two leading presidential candidates of the party.
Obi, a presidential aspirant, joined LP hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Advertisement
The former Anambra governor said his decision to join LP aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors, adding that he wants to take the country from consumption to production.
“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family,” Obi had said.
Utomi, co-convener the National Consultative Front (NCFront), is one of the stakeholders creating awareness on the need for a third force that will break the dominance of two major political parties in the country.
MC Oluomo’s candidates win Reps, HoA seats in Oshodi
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo has again proved that he is in-charge when it comes to the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi.
His candidates on Friday won both the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats for Oshodi constituency 1.
Prior to the primaries on Friday, there had been series of internal crisis between Oluomo’s camp and some party leaders in Oshodi.
MC Oluomo had been engaged in a power tussle with the leaders of the party over the control of the party in the local government.
In the House of Reps seat, MC Oluomo’s preferred candidate, Bashiru Dawodu won the primary, beating three others candidates.
Dawodu, the incumbent member representing the constituency in House of Reps, scored 18 votes out of the 25 delegates’ votes
In the House of Assembly primary, Stephen Olukayode Ogundipe clinched the APC ticket.
Ogundipe popularly known as Omojuomolo defeated the incumbent member representing Oshodi Constituency I, Hakeem Olushola Sokunle to win the APC ticket.
Sokunle was seeking a third return to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In 2019, he was re-elected for another term after crossing over to the APC.
The primary election was held at the Cooperative hall of the local government on Oyetayo Street.
Oshodi Constituency 1 has 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from five wards.
Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.
ALSO READ: MC Oluomo allegedly demands N100million to support re-election of Oshodi Rep member
Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .
MC Oluomo was said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.
In the run-up to the primary, Oluomo was said to have put his weight behind a former Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun.
But after series of reconciliations, MC Oluomo decided to back Dawodu.
He was said to have collected N100 million to support Dawodu’s re-election
MC Oluomo assumed political leadership of the local government after the demise of Pa Alabi.
Yari, Marafa win APC Senatorial tickets in Zamfara
Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial tickets at the primary held in the state.
The election was witnessed by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC national headquarters and the state executive, among others.
Supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission officials and security agencies, Yari contested unopposed in the exercise which took place at his local government headquarters in Talata Mafara.
Similarly, the primary which held simultaneously in the three senatorial zones saw Senator Sahabi Yau clinching the Zamfara North ticket while Marafa won Zamfara Central ticket.
While Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya was at Kaura Namoda to witness the exercise for Zamfara North, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, witnessed that of Zamfara Central.
In all, the exercise received commendation from the state party Chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, who described it as an indication that the party will succeed in the upcoming 2023 general elections.
Also in a brief remark on the exercise, governor Matawalle thanked Allah for bringing unity to the APC in the state which he said resulted in the peaceful primaries.
