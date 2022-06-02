CELEBRITIES
Johnny Depp wins Amber Heard defamation case, awarded $15M in verdict
Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The jury came to a unanimous verdict Wednesday after a three-day deliberation in which they debated whether the “Aquaman” actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Meanwhile, Heard had a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp with the jury awarding her $2 million for compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages.
However, we’re told there is a chance the damages may be challenged in coming months.
Heard, 36, was present in the courtroom for the verdict hearing, while Depp, 58, listened in from the UK due to “prior commitments,” according to his reps.
Heard told Page Six via her rep of the jury’s decision, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”
She added, “I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”
Heard said she is “sad” to have lost this case, but concluded, “I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”
Meanwhile, Depp said in a statement that the jury “gave me my life back.”
“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye,” he began.
“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said he is “truly humbled” by the verdict.
“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought,” he noted.
“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.”
Depp said he feelsI “at peace” and has been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world.”
“I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up,” he also said. “I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.
Depp concluded with a quote in Latin, “Veritas numquam perit,” that translates to, “Truth never perishes.”
The award-winning actor was seeking $50 million in the suit in which he claimed that, despite not naming him in the Washington Post op-ed, Heard’s piece damaged his reputation and career because the item referred to the period of time two years earlier when she filed for divorce and a restraining order.
Depp has vehemently denied all claims of abuse since Heard first made her accusations. Heard subsequently countersued Depp for $100 million claiming he used trolls and fake social media accounts in a “smear campaign” to ruin her life.
Both Heard and Depp took the stand to testify to their experiences in their volatile marriage, with Heard claiming the “Edward Scissorhands” star had beaten and threatened to kill her when he abused drugs and alcohol. She also accused Depp of succumbing to fits of jealousy, particularly over her interactions with her former co-star James Franco, and calling her a “slut.”
The trial became a massive spectacle as it played out over six weeks, with celebrities taking sides and the world tuning in to look for more viral moments such as when Depp laughed during a discussion about his exposed penis.
Barcelona FC star, Pique caught cheating on Shakira
Colombian singer, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has caught her boyfriend, Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique cheating on her with another woman, Spanish publication El Periodico, reports.
Pique met the popstar after appearing in the music video for her single Waka Waka, which was the 2010 World Cup’s official song.
The duo have been in a relationship since 2011, but are yet to officially tie the knot.
The report further indicates that the pair have decided to live separately, with the Barcelona defender staying alone in his own apartment for weeks now.
Pique and Shakira have two children, Sasha and Milan.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance abroad, arrive in UK
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their romance abroad.
The Skims founder and her comedian beau were spotted walking hand in hand in London on Monday as they made their way to dinner at The River Cafe.
The 41-year-old reality star stunned in a black Balenciaga ensemble, including black leggings and a cropped jacket.
Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, wore bright blue plaid shirt, which he layered with a black hoodie and a gray T-shirt.
The couple rocked matching platinum blond hair as they made their way to the celeb hotspot.
Although it’s not known why the pair jetted across the pond, it coincidentally comes a few days before Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Over the weekend, photos emerged of Davidson getting his hair dyed at a Skims photoshoot, sparking rumors the couple were mixing business with pleasure, and he would be involved in Kardashian’s next campaign.
They also put their matching hair on display in a series of intimate videos, which the mother of four posted to her Instagram Story, showing the pair seductively kissing.
The “Kardashians” star, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, is slowly offering fans more glimpses into their relationship via social media, having recently thrown her support behind her beau during his “SNL” exit.
The funnyman confirmed he made his final appearance on the sketch comedy show earlier this month, and Kardashian shared a collage of her beau to social media.
“Hello, Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West],” Davidson said during his final remarks referencing his girlfriend’s ex-husband, 44.
“I never imagined this would be my life.”
During his farewell, Davidson also referenced his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, and reflected on advice he received from the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.
Elon Musk, 50, and Natasha Bassett, 27, enjoy romantic getaway in St. Tropez
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Tropez over the weekend in celebration of Memorial Day.
The richest man in the world, 50, and the Australian actress, 27, were photographed having a leisure lunch at the ritzy Cheval Blanc hotel Sunday afternoon.
The two were spotted gazing at nearby pool-goers and sunbathers as they sipped on rosé and shared a basket of French fries in the coastal town on the French Riviera.
Musk and Bassett sat close to each other and engaged in animated conversation throughout the meal. At one point, they were even seen belly-laughing as Musk made a grand gesture with his hands.
For the outdoor soirée, the ever-casual Tesla CEO opted for a dark gray T-shirt, black jeans and matching boots.
Bassett kept her ensemble lighter and more colorful, sporting a patterned strapless sundress in a dark green hue, which she paired with strappy sandals.
Upon getting up from the table, the two held hands as they made their way out of the expensive eatery and onto the packed beach.
One day prior, Musk and Bassett attended the star-studded wedding of Ari Emanuel – who is said to have inspired the fictional Hollywood agent in “Entourage” – and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger.
The affluent couple’s St. Tropez nuptials conveniently coincided with the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded Saturday after an almost two-week run.
Musk and Bassett attended multiple festival-related events together, including the premiere of the biographical musical drama, “Elvis.”
In the biopic, which stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the Sydney native plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke.
Musk and Bassett have been sparking romance rumors for a while now. A source claimed to HollywoodLife in February the two had been dating for “a couple of months” and that they were “already in a monogamous relationship.”
Prior to Bassett, Musk was dating musician Grimes. The former couple share two kids: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.
