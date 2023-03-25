Johnny Depp living quiet life in English countryside

Johnny Depp has found bliss 5,364 miles away from Hollywood.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor is enjoying life away from the spotlight in the English countryside — a far cry from the flashy showbiz lifestyle he came to know so well.

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me,” the 59-year-old told Somerset Life magazine.

“I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

Depp snapped up his sprawling 12-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate in Somerset for just under $16 million in 2014, according to the Evening Standard.

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person,” he told the publication. “That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice.”

The outlet adds that Depp’s mansion, which is described as “a great manor house,” is set within 850 acres of land.

Depp reportedly purchased the property shortly after his engagement to Amber Heard, his now ex-wife.

The pair went on to tie the knot in 2015 before officially pulling the plug on their rocky marriage the following year.

Depp said living his low-key lifestyle is made easier thanks to his neighborhood.

“British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top,” he said.

“I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family.”

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded,” he added.

Earlier this month, Depp casually helicoptered into Lincolnshire — north of England — to pay a surprise visit to an antique store.

The actor bought “many quirky items as well as some pieces of furniture for his own home in London,” the store’s owner told Fox Business.

Last year, the actor went head-to-head with Heard in a highly-publicized defamation trial.

Depp came out of the case legally victorious, but Heard’s team has since filed an intent to appeal the jury verdict, which ordered her to pay Depp more than $10 million in damages.

The actor, who was in the UK when the verdict came down, said in a statement: “The jury gave me my life back.”