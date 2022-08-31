Johnny Depp gave me diamonds from ‘the crack of his ass’

That’s one unusual way to give a gift — no ifs, ands or butts about it.

In her “Life in Looks” video for British Vogue released Wednesday, Kate Moss recalled the time her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp gifted her bling pulled out of his backside.

Speaking about the glittering choker she wore for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, the British beauty said, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned — he pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”

Continued the 48-year-old catwalker, “We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’”

Moss proceeded to “put [her] hand down his trousers” — and, she concluded, “I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

Here’s hoping the supermodel gave the gems a quick clean before wearing them on the red carpet.

One of the leading “It” couples of the ’90s, Moss and Depp, 59, dated from 1994 to 1998.

Former Vanity Fair columnist George Wayne has taken credit for introducing the pair, quipping on Instagram earlier this year, “I didn’t expect when I did that they would go on to trash five-star hotel rooms across the globe.”

Moss has said she struggled for a long time following their breakup.

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit … And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust,” she told Vanity Fair in 2012, recalling the “years and years of crying” that ensued.

Moss even served as a star witness during Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in May, and her much-publicized appearance on the stand led some fans to speculate whether the couple would rekindle their romance.

But much has changed since the supermodel’s Depp-dating party-girl days. Now, the supermodel is in a long-term relationship with photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, getting ready to launch a wellness line and parenting 19-year-old daughter Lila, who’s following in her footsteps as the new face of Calvin Klein.