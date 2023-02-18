John Terry mourns Christian Atsu

The world is mourning the death Christian Atsu

The former Newcastle and Chelsea player was caught up in the devastating 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people.

There were initial reports the midfielder had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

Following the news of Atsu’s death, tributes began to pour in on social media from other players and , commentators.

Soccer legend, John Terry, shared a tribute on Twitter to his longtime friend.

RIP my friend 💙💔 pic.twitter.com/9JdHBIQilH — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 18, 2023

Atsu previously played for Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has also had spells in Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Holland.

Atsu was a Chelsea player between 2013 and 2017 having signed from Porto. He did not make a competitive appearance for our men’s first team having spent his seasons as a Blue out on loan, although he featured in some pre-season games.

During those years, the Ghanaian international was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, also scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Ghana finished runners up.

