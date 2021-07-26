John Terry leaves Aston Villa, reveals next plan

Aston Villa assistant coach, John Terry, has announced his departure from the club.

Terry, in a statement via Aston Villa’s official website on Monday, also revealed his next plan.

The Chelsea legend had since been linked with vacancies at Bristol City and West Brom United.

Terry’s statement read in part, “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully, take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“I’ll forever be indebted to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club.

“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all the very best for the season ahead and say a huge thank you to the wonderful Aston Villa fans for their support.”