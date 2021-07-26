SPORTS
John Terry leaves Aston Villa, reveals next plan
Aston Villa assistant coach, John Terry, has announced his departure from the club.
Terry, in a statement via Aston Villa’s official website on Monday, also revealed his next plan.
The Chelsea legend had since been linked with vacancies at Bristol City and West Brom United.
Terry’s statement read in part, “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.
“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully, take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.
“I’ll forever be indebted to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club.
“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all the very best for the season ahead and say a huge thank you to the wonderful Aston Villa fans for their support.”
Solskjaer opens up on Pogba rejecting new Man United contract to join PSG
Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on midfielder, Paul Pogba rejecting a new contract at the club in a bid to join Paris Saint-Germain.
Solskjaer also expressed confidence that Pogba will be part of his Man United squad next season.
He said this while reacting to reports that the France international has rejected a new deal at the club because he wants to join PSG.
Pogba, whose current deal with Man United will expire next summer, has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford to join PSG.
But Solskjaer has now described the report as ‘speculations’.
Asked if Pogba has rejected a contract and whether Man United will need to sell him, Solskjaer told reporters following the Red Devils’ pre-season 4-2 defeat against QPR on Saturday: “There are always speculations about Paul.
“The talks between the club and Paul’s representatives, I am not in the detail of every single one of them, so I have got nothing to say really about that.
Asked further on PSG’s interest in Pogba, Solskjaer continued: “There’s always speculation about Paul and there’s always clubs being interested.
“Of course, we have seen Paul at his best and Paul knows what we feel about it. And of course, I have enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully, we can work together. Let’s see what happens.”
Barcelona to swap Griezmann for four Man City players
BARCELONA are said to be eyeing up a swap deal with Manchester City involving Antoine Griezmann, with reports suggesting they have named four players they would be interested in taking from the Etihad
The Catalans desperately need to reduce their wage bill this summer and have identified Griezmann, who rakes in a staggering £300,000 per week, as one player they could cash in on.
He has only spent two years at the Nou Camp after completing a £100million switch from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, racking up 99 appearances and scoring 35 goals in that time.
And according to Radio Catalunya, Barca are now trying to use the Frenchman as bait in a potential swap deal with City.
Tottenham put 8 players up for sale [Full list]
Tottenham Hotspur is ready to sell at least eight players this summer transfer window as they look to oversee a huge squad overhaul ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Tottenham’s business in the transfer window will also depend on their departure.
According to The Times, Tottenham are ready to part ways with Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jack Clarke, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Winks.
Spurs are already set to send Erik Lamela to LaLiga side, Sevilla, as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal to sign Bryan Gil.
Tottenham missed out on the Champions League spot following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.
They finished in the seventh position on the Premier League table with 62 points from 38 games.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have already appointed a new manager,
Nuno Espírito Santo, this summer to lead them in the new campaign.
