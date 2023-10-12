Thursday, October 12, 2023
HomeSPORTSBOXINGJohn Fury punches and headbutts glass as KSI and Tommy Fury face-off...
BOXING

John Fury punches and headbutts glass as KSI and Tommy Fury face-off descends into chaos | Boxing | Sport

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
John Fury punches and headbutts glass as KSI and Tommy Fury face-off descends into chaos | Boxing | Sport


John Fury punched and headbutted the glass separating KSI from Tommy Fury as the pair faced off ahead of this weekend’s major fight. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football. Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.



Source link

Previous article
Anthony Joshua loving KSI vs Tommy Fury drama as boxer gives his take | Boxing | Sport
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network