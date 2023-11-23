John Fury has poured doubts on a potential rematch between KSI and Tommy Fury. Fury Sr had initially admitted that there were grounds for a second fight in the immediate aftermath but has since insisted he is no longer open to doing any future business with KSI after the way in which the YouTuber handled himself during and after the crossover clash.

The head of the Fury family is particularly aggrieved with KSI for refusing to pay a £200,000 bet on the outcome of the fight against his son. Meanwhile, the British YouTube star hasn’t helped matters by spitting on Fury Sr during an altercation at the open workout.

Speaking exclusively to Express Sport in association with Free Bets UK, Fury Sr said: “I’m done with people like KSI. I’m finished with him. He’s not an honourable man, he’s a selfish man. If you make a bet and you lose you pay it. I’m an old-school man and your word has to be who you are. So, if you can’t say to be people that ‘my word is my bond’ then who are you? He’s everything he shouldn’t be.

“I’m done with him; I’m not making any more videos about the bet because I don’t want to be around people like that. And another thing is the spitting incident. I’m no better than anyone else but I’ve never spat at anybody in my life and at the end of the day he wants a clip up the ear for that.