



Tyson Fury’s father John says that Oleksandr Usyk had his ‘head turned’ by ‘Saudi money’ which he claims subsequently led to the collapse of the undisputed fight. The pair came close to finalising the paperwork for their historic four-belt shootout at Wembley Stadium in April.

However, the Ukrainian’s camp chose to walk away from the deal after a disagreement over the proposed purse split for a second fight. Usyk accepted a 70-30 split in Fury’s favour for the inaugural encounter on the understanding that the percentages would be reversed in the rematch provided he won the first time around. However, according to boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Fury wasn’t willing to budge on anything less than a 50-50 split – angering team Usyk. Both men could end up fighting later this year though with Saudi Arabia said to be planning a blockbuster four-man heavyweight tournament involving Fury, Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Speaking to Stamina For Sale, Fury Sr claimed that Usyk had been tempted to hold out for a more lucrative payday in the Middle East.

He said: “Usyk is just some overrated cruiserweight and Tyson offered him his biggest-ever payday, to fight at Wembley. His biggest ever payday by far, and what happened? He got tempted by Saudi money, which they thought would turn all the blame on Tyson and the Furys, and they opted for the Saudi money. “Whatever he was making, he was making a fortune, it was in the millions, well into the millions, but all of a sudden the Saudis come with this trough full of dollars, forty, fifty, seventy million, they’re in it for the money. “They are prize fighters, and they thought, ‘you know what, I’d rather get beat for fifty million’ than get beat for whatever he was getting in Britain, which was a nice pay-day but it was nowhere near Saudi money. He can beat Usyk with one hand, and I will stick my neck out and say that in front of any company.”

In contrast to Fury Sr’s claims that the fight with his son at Wembley would be Usyk’s ‘biggest-ever payday’, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk affirmed that the 36-year-old was set to receive ‘three times less money’ than he did in his last bout with Joshua. “Everyone’s trying to convince that Usyk would have his [highest] payday fighting Tyson Fury, but it’s not true,” the K2 Promotions chief told Seconds Out in March. “It’s not true. The money Usyk is supposed to make in this fight, probably three times smaller than he made in his last fight. “So, it’s not the payday for Usyk 100%, and it’s not even close to it. He accepted it as the man of boxing, because he wanted to be a part of the heavyweight undisputed fight. He wanted to deliver this to the whole world, and especially to his homeland, to the country of Ukraine, where he is one of the biggest inspirations.”









Source link