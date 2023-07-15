Saturday, July 15, 2023
John Fury explains brutal reason why Tommy Fury has left Tyson Fury’s promoter – EXCLUSIVE | Boxing | Sport

John Fury affirms that Frank Warren ‘did nothing’ for Tommy Fury during the latter stages of his career and so the decision was made to part company. Fury Sr will now act as his son’s main representative as they continue negotiations with KSI for a blockbuster crossover clash later this year.

Warren revealed to assembled media last month that he was no longer working with the former Love Island star but didn’t delve into the reasons behind the split. However, Fury Sr has now provided some clarity to the situation and explains that they cut ties with Queensbury due to their inability to get Fury a fight.

“Because we don’t need them. Why pay people who are doing nothing for you. Frank Warren did nothing for Tommy, did he? Late on, he couldn’t get him a fight,” he told Express Sport courtesy of Free Bets Ireland.

“And he said to me that I can’t do much, so I said, okay, then, no problem. I’m just cutting out people getting money for nothing. Because that’s what they was doing. They were getting money for nothing.

“We don’t need them. I can do the business. Me and Robert, our lawyer, we don’t need people like him (Frank). Why pay men not doing nothing for you?

“If he was bringing stuff Tommy’s table, which I’m not saying he didn’t in the past, he’d done a good job for the first six or seven fights. But all of a sudden, you go in 18 months without a fight.

“So, he’s down the road. But thank you very much. It was great while it lasted. I’ve known Frank 40 years. It’s just business, nothing personal. We just don’t need him for where we’re at with Tommy’s career. Do it myself.

“Tommy now with his crossover thing, don’t need Frank. It’s nothing personal to him. He’s just not needed. We cut out people who’s taking a large piece of a pie, that haven’t really put anything into making the pie.”



