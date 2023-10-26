One final press conference was held between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou before their fight on Saturday, and as expected it descended into chaos. Whenever Fury’s father, John, is about you can expect drama, and he called out Mike Tyson for a fight.

Mike Tyson took on the role of training Ngannou for his first professional boxing match after the MMA champion agreed to take on Fury in a crossover fight.

It’s the biggest crossover since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, but the press conference may have created another fight that fans would be desperate to see. Although John Fury has huge respect for Mike Tyson, whom his heavyweight son is named after, he called him out for a fight during the press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Fury initially proposed a fight if Ngannou beats his son on Saturday, but later requested that the boxing legend gets into a ring with him no matter the result, and Mike Tyson seemed happy to go ahead with it. “The world is going to see what happens to your man,” John Fury said in reference to Ngannou during the press conference.