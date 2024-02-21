Tyson Fury’s dad, John Fury, has been challenged to a boxing match by Dewey Cooper, the coach of ex-UFC champ Francis Ngannou. John, who is 59, has hinted at a comeback to the ring and even dared to challenge boxing great Mike Tyson before his son’s fight against Ngannou last October.

Now, Cooper, who has been training Ngannou since he moved from Paris to Las Vegas in 2018, has thrown down the gauntlet.

He said to Mirror Fighting: “John Fury wanted to fight Mike Tyson, that’s a big fight and would make a lot of money. I don’t blame him, why not? If he called me out, I’d definitely fight him. I’m a coach now, I’m retired from fighting but I train and I can definitely train more if I’m ignited to do such.

“I haven’t seen him fight because the only fighters I really watch are the legends that I grew up loving and the opponents of my fighters, so I can’t really say. I wouldn’t discount his ability because he’s Tyson Fury’s dad and Tyson is one of the greatest.