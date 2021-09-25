Joel Glazer makes fresh Man Utd transfer promise after Cristiano Ronaldo return

Manchester United owner Joel Glazer has insisted that there is “work to be done” to restore the Red Devils to the former glories but has claimed he is happy with the transfer dealings conducted in the summer.

Speaking to supporters during the latest quarterly meeting of the Manchester UnitedFans’ Forum at Old Trafford on Friday, Glazer tuned in via video link from his home in the United States.

Plenty of topics were on the table as fans had the chance to pose their questions to an owner who has been accused of being deliberately elusive over the course of the Glazer family’s 17-year relationship with Man Utd.

Discussion quickly turned to on-pitch matters, where Glazer expressed his excitement over the new additions that have arrived at Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window.

The American businessman claimed that “the most important thing is always on-the-pitch success”, before revealing “We’re very happy with the summer,”

He did, however, add that the process of squad development was ongoing in a promise that business will not stop there.

“We can always improve,” he said. “There’s always more work to be done.”

United forked out more than £130m on three players in the summer after the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho (£73m), Rapheal Varane (£40m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£18m).