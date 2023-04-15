Joe Joyce suffers major eye injury as Brit falls to huge upset against Zhilei Zhang | Boxing | Sport

Joe Joyce suffered a gruesome eye injury after falling to a shock defeat against Chinese boxer Zhilei Zhang. The fight was stopped in round six with the damage to the Brit’s eye too severe for the bout to continue at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Joyce’s eye had started to swell up during the first round after brutal hits from Zhang as he struggled to deal with the southpaw. By the sixth round, there was too much swelling for the fight to continue with referee Howard Foster calling the fight after a doctor had taken a look at the damage with the result a huge upset.

After the fight, Joyce admitted he was disappointed by how the it had gone but was keen to praise Zhang for his performance.

“I’m just disappointed with my performance,” he told BT Sport. “The right hand he kept hitting me with I couldn’t get out of that way so respect to Zhang, Big Bang.

“It was a good fight. I think I could have done better. I haven’t fought a southpaw for so long and Credit to him because he’s a good fighter. I gave it my all. I think I could do better, but it’s just disappointing. I expected to win like I normally do. Thanks for all the support and congratulations.