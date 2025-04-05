



Joe Joyce once likened Oleksandr Usyk’s punches to “slaps” as he named the hardest puncher he’d faced. The British heavyweight returns to the ring on Saturday as he takes on Croatian Filip Hrgovic in a make-or-break clash in Manchester. Joyce, 39, knows a fourth professional defeat would mean the end of his top-level boxing career. The Juggernaut suffered back-to-back losses to Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang before a shock defeat to Derek Chisora. Joyce has been in the ring with a host of modern greats, whether in the pro ranks, the amateurs or sparring. Before moving into the paid ranks, he fought current three-belt world champion Usyk over five rounds.

While impressed by the wily Ukrainian as he suffered a points defeat at Bethnal Green’s York Hall, Joyce insists he wasn’t overwhelmed by his power. Speaking to Queensberry Promotions back in 2023, he explained: “I remember when we fought, it was like stinging power – it wasn’t thudding. “I could feel the punches. You know like slaps, they’re more stinging? Faster and more stinging. But I guess now he’s put on more size, so they’ll be more thudding and he’s knocked out people.” In the same interview, Joyce named the hardest puncher he had faced, and it was the current holder of the other world heavyweight belt Daniel Dubois. Joyce secured a surprise win over his British rival in November 2020.

“They’ve all kind of hit me the same. I remember Dubois, though,” recalled Joyce before his fights against Zhang and Chisora. “My face after the fight was like ‘ahh’. His punches… even though he didn’t have the time to set his feet and really settle into his shots. He’s got just raw, thudding, natural power. “He eats whole chickens and then goes to bed! That’s what he did on Team GB, so he’s probably doing similar now.” Usyk and Dubois could fight for a second time in a potential heavyweight unification showdown. For Joyce to force his way back into big-fight contention, he must first deal with Hrgovic, and impress doing so. “I want to get to the top of the mountain and this time get the gold at the end of the rainbow,” said Joyce ahead of the fight. “It’s never too late. You’re only as good as your last win and you can quickly move back to the top and that’s what I plan to do.”





