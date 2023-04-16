Joe Joyce has broken his silence after suffering a surprise defeat against Chinese star Zhilei Zeng. The Brit has assured supporters that he ‘will be back’ on social media, though it is uncertain whether a rematch between the pair is on the cards at this stage.

Joyce lost his WBO heavyweight mandatory status and interim championship in devastating style when the referee intervened in the sixth round to rule that the 37-year-old could no longer see out of his left eye.

Footage showed that his eye had become incredibly swollen after Zeng landed some power-packed blows early in the bout. The defeat means that Joyce has also lost his unbeaten record as a professional fighter and thrown his world-title claims into jeopardy.

Addressing the fight on Twitter, Joyce tweeted: “Gutted, so annoying that I lost, but credit to Zhilei Zhang for giving me a good fight and getting the victory. I’ll be back.”