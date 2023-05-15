Joe Fournier lodges official appeal against KSI after ‘illegal elbow’ in controversial KO | Boxing | Sport





Joe Fournier has lodged an official appeal against KSI for an ‘illegal elbow’ thrown in the finishing sequence of their Misfits Boxing bout on Saturday night. The sanctioning body for the fight, the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), have now invited both sides to make their cases over the controversial stoppage.

According to talkSPORT, a final decision will be made on Friday at the latest with Fournier hoping to overturn the second-round knockout loss. The PBA’s statement to the sports news website read: “Following the contest between KSI and Joe Fournier on Saturday 13th May 2023, at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, United Kingdom, we can confirm that we have received a request from Mr Joe Fournier to seek a review/appeal of the decision whereby he was stopped by the referee in the second round of the contest, in favour of KSI. “We have invited representations from each contestant and their representatives before the matter is reviewed in line with our rules and procedures.

“We are also seeking legal counsel as to the issues involved to ensure all matters are dealt with properly and fairly while seeking to uphold the integrity of boxing. Any decision or otherwise on the matter will be made available to the contestants on or before 4pm GMT Friday 19th May 2023.” In the first round of the contest, Fournier struggled to get his work off on his younger and much nimbler foe. And this trend would continue into the second stanza as KSI landed a clubbing right hand that visibly shook up the 9-0 professional.

As Fournier stumbled backwards, KSI came rushing forwards and finished him off with a massive shot. At first, it seemed as though the knockout blow came from a right hook but replays showed that KSI had in fact landed an elbow.









