Joe Cole slams ‘absurd’ criticism of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling | Football

Chelsea hero Joe Cole has defended Raheem Sterling after ‘absurd’ criticism of his form and speculation about his place in England’s World Cup squad.

The 27-year-old scored for the first time in ten matches as Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Sterling has been played in various positions since his £50m move from Manchester City, including an unorthodox wing-back role.

That’s seen Sterling score just five times and manage two assists in an underwhelming start to his Blues career.

Despite that, Sterling remains Chelsea’s top scorer and he is a regular under Gareth Southgate.

And Cole says it’s ‘absurd’ to even speculate about Sterling being left out of England’s squad for the World Cup.

‘When you go through facts, he’s Chelsea’s top scorer, the last seven years of what he has done in his career for England and Manchester City, he’s got so much in the bank for the people who know the game,’ Cole told BT Sport.

‘It’s an absolute no-brainer, of course he goes to the World Cup

‘His biggest strength is what’s between his ears. You ain’t got no worries about him going into a World Cup. People talk about him not going – absurd.

‘Someone who’s come through what he’s come through to become the player he’s become, when you pull that shirt on for England at the World Cup he will puff his chest out and get on the ball and make it happen, I have no doubt about it.’