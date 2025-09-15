



Legendary Welsh boxer Joe Calzaghe has delivered a heartfelt tribute to Ricky Hatton after the Englishman’s tragic passing.The 46-year-old was found dead at his Manchester residence on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves throughout the sporting community. Calzaghe, whom Hatton once hailed as “one of Britain’s greatest”, took to Instagram to honour his memory. The two boxing legends competed during the same period, with Hatton’s career peaking in 2005 when he claimed world champion status. Despite operating in different weight divisions, the duo never clashed in the ring, yet both carved their legacies into boxing history through exceptional careers at the highest level. Hatton’s final bout took place three years ago in an eight-round exhibition encounter against Marco Antonio Barrera, with no official result declared.

He was scheduled to make his comeback later this year in a professional contest against Dubai’s inaugural professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah. This would have marked his first professional appearance in 13 years. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton,” Calzaghe wrote. “A great champion and above all a great guy! And Will always be the people’s champion. Rest in peace, champ.” A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson released a statement on Sunday, confirming the discovery of a body at his address in Hyde. “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14,” the statement revealed. “The death is not being treated as suspicious.” The family of the boxing legend Hatton have released a heartfelt statement following his passing, describing their loss as “immeasurable”.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” it reads. “Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many. He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him. “To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it. He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. “But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected. “At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard’s legacy – both in boxing and as a man – will continue to live on. “Richard’s memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly. With love and gratitude, The Hatton Family.”





