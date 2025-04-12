



Joe Calzaghe is one of boxing’s true legends. The Welsh icon held multiple world championships across two weight classes and holds the record for being the longest reigning super middleweight world champion in boxing history. Remarkably, Calzaghe held the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title for over a decade. Known as ‘The Italian Dragon’, he remained undefeated throughout his impressive career, defeating big names such as Roy Jones Jr, Bernard Hopkins and Mikkel Kessler. His success has earned him a substantial fortune of £10million. Since hanging up his gloves in 2008, Calzaghe has led an eventful life involving charity work, TV appearances and a touch of controversy. We delve deeper into the life of ‘The Pride of Wales’.

Split from wife of 13 years Calzaghe separated from his first wife, Mandy, in March 2005 after 13 years of marriage. The boxer was just 21 when they met and together they had two children. Despite their split, the couple decided to remain close for the sake of their two sons. “It was very acrimonious,” Calzaghe said about the break up in 2013. “It got to the stage where there was no conversation. Everything was done by text. I have only spoken to her twice in a year-and-a-half.” Dating Strictly star Calzaghe’s most publicised relationship was with Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff. The pair met when Calzaghe was partnered with Rihanoff in the 2009 series of the show. However, the pair ended their four-year romance back in August 2013.”Kristina and I have had several terrific years together,” he said. “She is a wonderful woman but we have mutually and amicably decided to go our separate ways. Various demands on time have meant we have spent less and less time together.”

Cocaine apology Calzaghe apologised for using cocaine after being exposed doing the drug by the News of the World. The boxer released a statement in the aftermath where he addressed his struggles since hanging up his gloves. “I am deeply sorry if anyone feels let down and I will make sure that nothing like it happens again,” Calzaghe said. “I very much regret my occasional use of cocaine in what have sometimes been the long days since my retirement from the ring. “I am fully aware of the bad example it sets to other people and particularly to youngsters and I apologise to my family, friends and fans.” Comeback admission Calzaghe has claimed he has no intentions of reigniting his career. Speaking in 2019, he was asked if he would ever consider a return to the ring, yet his answer was as straight to the point as his left hand was. “No chance of a comeback,” he said. “What’s the point? Done it all.”

Bullying campaign Once a victim of bullying himself, Calzaghe became a patron for Beatbullying, a charity dedicated to combating schoolyard torment. The organisation is known for its impactful advertising campaigns that highlight the perils of bullying. Calzaghe opened up about his own experiences, revealing how bullying transformed him from a “happy, outgoing kid who enjoyed school and schoolwork into an introverted wreck.”





