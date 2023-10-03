Jodie Turner-Smith posted a series of photos Monday where her wedding ring was front and center just hours after filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson.

The “Queen & Slim” star took to Instagram to show off the outfit she wore on Sept. 23 — which was 10 days after she and the “Dawson’s Creek” alum officially separated — for the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week.

Despite stunning in an ab-baring outfit, Turner-Smith was noticeably still wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, the 37-year-old made no mention of the pair’s split in the caption and instead focused on Gucci’s “chic” and “sexy” new collection.

Her silence was met with mixed reactions from fans, as some praised Turner-Smith for being “unbothered” while others voiced their confusion over her choice to post as if nothing was different.

“Not you dropping pics like you didn’t just file for divorce😭,” one person commented as another wrote, “Everything is fine? you post photos on the day of your divorce🤡.”

“Nothing celebrities post is true. Nothing. They are sooo fake that even themselves don’t know who they really are anymore,” a third commented.

Prior to the public appearance, Turner-Smith had ditched the diamond in some of her other posts — including on her birthday.

On Monday, fans were shocked when Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after nearly four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Their date of separation was listed as Sept. 13, 2023.

In the documents, obtained by Page Six, the actress asked for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie. However, she did not request spousal support.

Interestingly enough, the pair also sparked split rumors around the exact same time last year when eagle-eyed fans noticed the then-couple had unfollowed one another on social media.

While it’s unclear what led to their abrupt split, the estranged couple looked very much in love at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 12.

The pair walked into the COS Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show hand-in-hand and were all smiles as they posed for photos.

The “Sex Education” actress — who was the one to propose — and the “Fringe” star got married during a low-key ceremony in December 2019.