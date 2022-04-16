CELEBRITIES
JJC Skillz deletes photo of his older son Benito from his Instagram page after the young man called out his wife Funke Akindele
JJC Skillz has removed his older son from his Instagram account.
The rapper had shared a photo of his son Benito Buhari Bello this January to wish him a happy birthday.
The photo was there earlier this week, before Benito left a post on social media to make a negative statement about his father’s wife, Funke Akindele.
However, the photo is no longer on JJC Skillz’ timeline. Photo of JJC’s other grown son from a previous relationship remains on his Instagram.
This comes as Mella, Benito’s mother, warned JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele not to “expose” her family.
She also accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting their son such that he ended up in a hospital (read here).
American actor flies to Russia for Putin’s 70th birthday
American actor, Steven Seagal, has promised to stand by Russia “through thick and through thin”.
The movie star was filmed in a video expressing support for close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a lavish dinner to celebrate his 70th birthday in Moscow.
According to the Financial Times, Seagal delivered a speech at the function on April 10. He was surrounded by several Russian elites targeted by Western sanctions amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
One of Russia’s leading pro-Kremlin media moguls and editor-in-chief of RT, Margarita Simonyan, was in attendance.
Russian state television presenter Vladimir Soloviev, who had openly backed Putin’s invasion and accused Britain of orchestrating the horrific scenes of civilian massacres in Bucha, was also seen standing next to Seagal.
Both have been placed on the EU’s sanctions list amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Addressing the audience, Seagal said, “Each and every one of you, you are my family and my friends. And I love all of you and we stand together, through thick and through thin.”
Seagal, who is a close friend to President Putin could get himself in trouble, despite the West’s united condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.
The American actor was granted a Russian passport in 2016 and was made Russia’s special envoy to the US in 2018.
The pair have been pictured together on a number of occasions, and are thought to have bonded over their mutual love of martial arts.
Previously, Seagal described Putin as “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today”, and in February said in an interview with Fox News Digital that a propaganda from an “outside entity” pitted Russia and Ukraine against each other.
Russia has been under fire over the invasion of Ukraine.
Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to ‘forcibly touching’ woman in nightclub
Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub in 2018.
According to TMZ, the actor struck a deal with prosecutors to keep him out of jail.
He admitted on Wednesday to forcefully kissing a nightclub worker.
The guilty plea comes nearly three years after the Oscar-winning star was arrested in the case that saw witnessed delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.
He was facing 6 misdemeanor charges for 3 separate alleged incidents.
Gooding had earlier been accused of violating two women between 2018 and 2019 at different Manhattan venues.
He pled guilty to one allegation but apologised to the other two women.
The actor said he was a “celebrity figure” who “meant no harm”.
“I apologize for making anybody ever feel inappropriately touched. I am a celebrity figure. I come into contact with people. I never want them to feel slighted or uncomfortable in any way,” the Hollywood star said.
The latest deal with the prosecutors allows Gooding to avoid any possibility of jail time.
This is under the condition that he continues alcohol and behavior modification counseling for six months.
In 2020, Gooding was accused, while awaiting the groping trial, of raping a woman twice at a New York hotel in 2013.
In the suit, the anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe said she met Gooding at a Manhattan bar in August 2013.
She said she was thereafter invited by the actor to join him for drinks at a nearby hotel where he raped her.
Nkechi Blessing continues to drag ex-lover, Falegan
Nollywood actress Nkech Blessing has continued to drag her former lover , Opeyemi Falegan.
This happened hours after Falegan called her an uneducated person and a chain smoker in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
He went on to highlight the characteristics of his next girlfriend.
Falegan equally advised people to make sure they marry individuals with at least bachelor’s degree as education plays a great part in reshaping a person.
In her response, Blessing in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday slammed Falegan, calling him several names including calling him a mad man.
See Blessing’s reponse below:
“Even with all your degrees, you are still broke. I go employ and pay you salary for 10 years nonstop, bro. Bunmi wey get all the degrees wey you marry what happened? You need to come learn how to throw shade from me Opeyemi. You have absolutely nothing on, church rat.”
