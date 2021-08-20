BUSINESS
Jimoh Ibrahim owes govt N70bn, we retain NICON, others – AMCON
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has said that following a High Court order, it still remains in charge of assets belonging to a business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim.
A statement from the corporation on Thursday said Ibrahim’s current indebtedness to AMCON stood at nearly N70bn.
The statement, signed by Head of Corporate Communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja Division had on Monday ordered AMCON, NICON Insurance Limited, Nigeria Reinsurance and Ibrahim to maintain the status-quo-ante until September 8, 2021, when the court would hear all pending applications on the matter.
Nwauzor said the matter between Ibrahim and AMCON had been interminable since the loan was purchased by the government debt recovery agency during the first phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases from Union Bank in the early days of AMCON.
The statement read, “AMCON and BPE, on July 21, received approval from the National Insurance Commission to constitute a new board and management of NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re.
“The change was to enhance the smooth running, efficient and effective management of the two firms previously owned by the recalcitrant debtor and businessman.
“The reason for the changes in the board and management of the two insurance firms was sequel to the takeover of the major investor’s interests in the two organisations, and the Bureau for Public Enterprises who worked in partnership with AMCON to bring the much-needed stability in the operation of the organisations.”
AMCON said the reconstitution of the board and management team of the two insurance institutions in Nigeria was to ensure that the firms remained transparent and accountable.
It said, “After the constitution of the boards, Jimoh Ibrahim belatedly approached the court to obtain an order seeking to stop AMCON from constituting the boards of the two insurance firms.
“But when the case came up for hearing on Monday the 18th of August, the judge ruled that all parties maintain the status quo until September 8, which was agreed by both the counsel to Jimoh Ibrahim and co, C.I. Okpoko, SAN and counsel to AMCON, A.U. Mustapha, SAN.
“The implication is that AMCON is still in charge of all assets of Jimoh Ibrahim and his companies including NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation over their heavy indebtedness to AMCON following earlier court rulings, which gave AMCON the power to take over the assets ab-initio.”
MTN Group repatriates $280m dividend from Nigeria
South Africa’s MTN Group has repatriated its last year’s dividend of $280 million (R4.2 billion) from its local unit in Nigeria.
The company reported the payout recently during the release of preliminary financial results for six months to June 30, 2021.
The funds from Nigeria are part of approximately $650 million (R9.3 billion) in cash the pan-African telecoms giant returned from its subsidiaries.
MTN had been struggling to get dividends out of its subsidiaries due to the challenges of securing foreign currency in Nigeria and some other markets where it operates.
As a result, MTN was forced to suspend dividend payout for the 2020 financial year. The company also cited other reasons for the suspension, such as the timing of proceeds from an ongoing asset realisation programme (ARP) and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Cash upstreaming from Nigeria remained challenging in terms of securing foreign currency in the market. During 2020, we upstreamed the equivalent of approximately R286 million from Nigeria, with approximately R4.2 billion yet to be repatriated as of 31 December 2020,” the company had said in March.
The group has now fully secured its cash dividend from Nigeria, in what is one of the two positive developments concerning MTN that will come as a relief to shareholders.
The group’s complete half-year results are expected to be released on August 12 and it has told investors to expect between 75 per cent to 85 per cent drop in profit or earnings per share (EPS). This is due to an impairment charge involving its Yemeni business and the decoupling of its operation in Syria.
The sale of MTN Group’s 75 per cent stake in MTN Syria is part of ongoing attempts to exit markets in the Middle East over the next three to five years, with a plan to fully focus on core African markets.
MTN plans to raise about R15 billion ($1 billion) from shareholding sales in markets outside Africa, proceeds which will be used to reduce its huge debt of nearly R50 billion ($3.5 billion) for the year to December 2020 as well as allocate more capital investments in Africa by 2025.
In Nigeria, MTN, through its local unit, has earmarked N600 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next three years to expand broadband access in the country.
For MTN Nigeria, half-year 2021 results show that service revenue increased by 24.1 percent year-on-year, despite the number of its mobile subscribers declining by 7.6 million (nearly 10%).
“Operationally, our mobile subscribers closed H1 at 68.9 million, down 9.9% from December 2020. This was due to the regulatory restrictions on new SIM sales and activations, which was lifted on 19 April 2021,” MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, said on an analyst call.
While user numbers fell, MTN Nigeria company managed to increase service revenue to N790.3 billion (about R27 billion, $1.9 billion) driven by a surge in data usage.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27.6 per cent to N417.2 billion ($1 billion) while transaction volume for mobile money increased by 280.8per cent year-on-year to 55.6 million. Its total MoMo active subscribers reached 6.1 million,” the financial statement said.
CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that it has so far recovered N89.2 billion excess and illegal charges slammed on customers by banks in Nigeria.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking in Calabar at a 2- day public enlightenment fair, said the amount which was as at June 2021 was based on 23,526 complaints they received from customer bordering on charges and other related matters .
He added that the insinuations that the Apex bank was planning to convert domiciliary/ dollar accounts to naira were false and unfounded.
The fair is targeted at keeping the public apprised and let them know the policies, programmes and economic interventions of the bank and how it benefits the people.
He stated: “We want Nigerians to know that we carry out “banking examinations” and the results show that our banks are in very good condition and our financial system is stable, resilient, safe and sound”.
“This sensitisation is part of ways to engage the people to understand how our polices, programmes and interventions are affecting them and as well as create a veritable platform to discuss and understand their challenges through their responses and feedbacks.”
On the customer complaints he said, “What we do is that whenever we get these complaints, they are thoroughly investigated, if they are found to be true, the CBN makes sure that these customers are properly refunded and we have so far recovered N89 billion.”
ICYMI: NNPC buys $2.76B stake in Dangote Refinery
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) is forging ahead with its plans to buy 20 percent stake in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refinery.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja Wednesday approved the acquisition at a cost of $2.75 billion.
This means the refinery has been valued at $13.75 billion.
Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.
Sylva said the acquisition was in the sum of $2.76 billion
He said that council also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.
“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion.
Warri Refinery will gulp $897.67 million and Kaduna $586.9 million.
“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.
“ First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.
“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.
He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.
According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery.
