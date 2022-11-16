Jimmy Fallon asks for Elon Musk’s help after death hoax goes viral

Jimmy Fallon is alive and well after a hashtag suggesting he died went viral Tuesday night.

To help rectify the death hoax, the “Tonight Show” host sought out Elon Musk’s help, tweeting, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Musk has yet to respond to the late-night host’s request, though perhaps it’s because Fallon didn’t specifically tag him.

Musk, 51, has faced an onslaught of problems since taking over the social medium, which already was forced to suspend his Twitter Blue launch after so-called “verified” account impersonators surged.

Model Gigi Hadid quickly deactivated her Twitter account soon after, calling the platform a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.”

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote on Instagram of Musk. “It’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part of.”

Hadid, 27, added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she loved connecting with them.

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone,” she continued, “nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Toni Braxton previously announced she’d walk away from the social platform as well in light of the changes and mass layoffs.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC,” she wrote last month.

Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles and Téa Leoni also bid Twitter adieu in October.