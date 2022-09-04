NEWS
Jigawa man drowns rescuing cow, animal survives
An 18-year-old man, Adamu Musa of Unguwar Magina, Buji town, in Buji Local Government Area, Jigawa State, has lost his life in a pond while trying to rescue his Cow that slipped and fell into the pond while grazing around the area.
The Jigawa State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday
He said the unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday at around 2 pm when the young man took two of his cows to the farm and let them loose to feed from the grasses nearby.
He said, sadly, one of the cows slipped and fell into a pond located close to the farm where they were grazing.
The PRO pointed out that, on sighting what happened, Musa rushed to rescue his cow, but was drowned, and despite the combined efforts of the locals and the NSCDC personnel to rescue him, he was not found until 1 am on Sunday (today).
“The body was thoroughly examined, confirmed dead and handed over to his parents for proper burial while the cow was rescued alive,” Shehu said.
Bandits kidnap four persons in Buhari’s state
Four people from Dutsen Reme, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State have been kidnapped
The incident happened at the low cost project quarters area on Friday night.
President Muhammadu Buhari is from Katsina.
The abduction occurred at about 10pm while it was raining.
A source from Dutsen Reme said that the terrorists carried out their illicit act unchallenged.
According to the source, “We were informed through phone calls by villagers around Maska that bandits in large numbers were likely heading to our quarters and we immediately informed the police and the military personnel. But before their arrival, the bandits had already kidnapped four people.”
He added that Bishir Shitu Sallau, a staff of High Court Funtua and one Safiyanu, a student of College of Education in Abuja were abducted by the bandits.
According to him, those abducted had already hidden their wives in a restroom, adding that “the husbands were taken away by the bandits when they could not see their wives, the bandits had asked of their wives.”
The source explained that at the project quarters, the bandits abducted one Lauratu Jibril and her stepdaughter, after her husband, Malam Jibril, narrowly escaped.
BREAKING: Six people trapped as seven-storey building collapses in Lagos
About six people are trapped in a seven-storey building that collapsed in Lekki area of Lagos State.
The incident happened close to the Sand field bus stop, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.
Confirming the incident, the State Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, on Sunday, said emergency responders had been deployed to the scene.
He said, “Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”
Also speaking on the collapse, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the collapsed building was under construction.
He said, “No injury sustained. However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure.
“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”
EFCC releases Ogun Speaker from custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.
Oluomo was arrested by the anti-graft agency over alleged financial impropriety.
The Speaker was apprehended by operatives of the commission at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.
His arrest was after he allegedly refused to honour several invites sent to him by the agency.
It was learnt that Oluomo was airlifted to Abuja after his arrest in Lagos on Thursday.
But, the Speaker had returned to his Ifo residence as of Saturday morning.
The Speaker’s media aide, Abdulgafar Adeleye, confirmed to newsmen that the Speaker returned home on Saturday morning.
It was gathered that some leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ifo organized a praise and worship session to celebrate Oluomo’s release.
“I am there as we speak. An unplanned praise and worship was held earlier today by his supporters and the leadership of CAN in Ifo local government,” Mr Adeleye said.
Our correspondent reports that the residence of the Speaker turned into a Mecca of sorts as well-wishers thronged the place to show solidarity with him.
