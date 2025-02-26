Jigawa Govt pays over N733m pension, death benefits

The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme Board has commenced the disbursement of N733,517,011.13 as terminal and death benefits to 281 retirees and relatives of deceased civil servants across the state.

Speaking at the Pension House in Dutse, the executive secretary of the board, Dr Bilyaminu Shitu Aminu, emphasised that the payment covers gratuity, death benefits, and the death pension balance for beneficiaries who served in state service, local government councils, and local education authorities.

He highlighted that the disbursement, which comes at the onset of Ramadan, is particularly significant as it ensures that retirees and the families of deceased workers can observe the holy month with greater ease and financial stability.

He stated that Governor Umar Namadi’s administration remains committed to the welfare of retirees, ensuring that their entitlements are paid promptly and without delay.

Dr Bilyaminu further noted that Jigawa State boasts one of the best pension policies in the country, consistently paying both lump sum entitlements and monthly pensions to retired civil servants.

He commended the governor for his unwavering support in sustaining a pension system that prioritises timely disbursement and financial security for those who dedicated their years to serving the state.

He noted that the payment provides timely relief to families, enabling them to meet their needs during the holy month.

He urged all beneficiaries to make good use of their funds, especially in supporting their families and fulfilling their religious obligations.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of its workforce, both active and retired, ensuring that they receive their due benefits when they need them most.