The Attorney General of Jigawa State and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Adamu Aliyu, who was accused of professional misconduct and abuse of office by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Jigawa State branch has been shortlisted for the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Aliyu came under fire from the NBA in 2021 for allegedly misusing his office to settle personal vendettas against lawyers within the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice.

He was also accused of manipulating NBA’s activities for his personal benefit.

The Attorney General was accused of interfering with the Jigawa State NBA election. Also according to the NBA, on September 23, 2020, he caused a query to be issued by the Ministry of Justice to Nuhu S. Tafida, Esq. for allegedly disregarding the directives of the Attorney General to desist from events relating to the NBA.

Similar queries were reportedly issued by the same ministry against Adamu Mukhtar Esq., who was the elected Vice Chairman of the Nuhu Tafida Esq. group and Suleiman Muhammed Musa Esq., who was the Chairman of the election committee that elected Tafida.

It was also alleged that Aliyu wrote a petition against Baffa Alhasan Esq. – a former Chairman of the branch/Chairman of the Caretaker Committee; Abdullahi Umar Yalleman Esq., Secretary of the election committee and Zakari Seidu Esq., member of the election committee to the Jigawa State College of Education and Legal Studies where they work.

The Attorney General was also accused of writing to the Chief Judge of Jigawa State, questioning the granting of permission for the use of a court premises for the NBA election.

Aliyu was also said to have removed Nuhu S. Tafida Esq. and Adamu Mukhtar Esq., the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of their group from the positions of Directors in the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice despite not having the powers to do so.

The NBA fact-finding committee in its report resolved as follows: “That Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq. the Honourable Attorney General of Jigawa State should be strongly advised to take immediate steps to reinstate Nuhu Suleiman Tafida, Esq. and the other staff of the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice whom he caused to be suspended to their various offices and positions within 2 weeks.

“The Honourable Attorney General should further be warned in writing to desist from further interfering in the affairs of NBA Dutse Branch forthwith.

“That should Dr. Musa Aliyu, Esq. the Honourable Attorney General of Jigawa State fail, neglect and/or refuse to heed the advice and/or warning contained above, the President of the NBA should ensure that disciplinary action is taken against him immediately and without further recourse to him.

“Suleiman Tafida, Esq. and other staff of the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice whom you have caused to be suspended from their various offices within two weeks of your receipt of this letter.

“You are also further warned to desist from further interfering with the affairs of Dutse Branch of the NBA. Failure on your part to heed the above warning will result in the President of the NBA ensuring that disciplinary action will be taken against you without further recourse to you.

“On a final note, be further informed that the tenure of Nuhu Suleiman Tafida, Esq. and his Executives takes effect from 30th of September, 2021.”

The National Executive Committee of the NBA under then-President Olumide Akpata, in a communique on September 30, 2021, approved the implementation of the recommendations contained in the committee report.

The NBA NEC noted that it “particularly frowns at the actions of the Attorney General of Jigawa State─ Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq and cautions him for his role in the NBA Dutse Branch election/leadership crisis and resolve as follows: ‘Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq─ the Honourable Attorney General of Jigawa State be strongly advised to take immediate steps to reinstate Nuhu Suleiman Tafida, Esq. and the other staff of the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice whom he caused to be suspended from their various offices and positions, within 2 weeks.

“’The Honourable Attorney General should further be warned in writing to desist from further interfering in the affairs of NBA Dutse Branch forthwith.

“’That, should Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu─ the Honourable Attorney General of Jigawa State fail, neglect and/or refuse to heed the advice and/or warning contained above, the President should ensure that disciplinary action is taken against him immediately and without further recourse to him.’”

However, despite the warnings, it was gathered that Aliyu ignored the directives from the NBA and had not faced any disciplinary action from the association.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has recently been included in the list of candidates shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).