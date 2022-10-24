Jhon Duran: Man Utd join Liverpool, Chelsea in race to sign wonderkid | Football

Jhon Duran has registered eight goals and five assists for Chicago Fire this season (Picture: Getty)

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign wonderkid Jhon Duran from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, according to reports.

The 18-year-old Colombia international has impressed in the United States this season with eight goals and five assists across 27 MLS matches and has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Duran can operate as a winger or as a forward and is wanted by clubs across England, Spain and Germany – with Chicago thought to be prepared to sell him.

The Sun are reporting that United representatives have been in contact with Chicago Fire over signing Duran for £10m – but Liverpool and Chelsea are still keen on him – with the player’s agent and family recently travelling to England.

If Duran decides to head to Old Trafford, he will link up with fellow South American stars Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Antony and Fred as well as youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

There are also plenty of South Americans in the Liverpool squad including Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez while Arthur is at the club on loan from Juventus.

Duran moved to Chicago in January having joined from Envigado in his home country of Colombia.

He also played for Colombia U17s before being handed his first full cap in September.

Duran will not feature at the World Cup in Qatar, which gets underway in November, as Colombia failed to qualify.

It has been over four years since England beat Colombia at the last World Cup in Russia, emerging victorious after a penalty shootout as Gareth Southgate’s side went on to reach the semi-finals.

England will be hoping to improve on that fourth-placed finish this time around having also finished as runners-up at Euro 2020, losing to Italy in the final.

The Three Lions are in Group B alongside Iran, the USA and fellow British side Wales with their first match on November 21.



