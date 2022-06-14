“JESUS IS WITH ME”, Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed

Justin Bieber said he has “gotten better” since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis — and he’s leaning on his faith to navigate the “horrific storm.”

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” the pop star, 28, wrote in an Instagram post Monday, three days after revealing he had a partially paralyzed face.

“Each day has gotten better,” he explained, “and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

Bieber said his faith-filled “perspective” on the situation has given him “peace during this horrific storm that [he’s] facing.”

“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME,” he reminded himself.

The “Peaches” singer captioned the text, “By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm.

“It’s not about the storm. It’s that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭.”

Bieber announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram Friday, sending shockwaves across the music industry and beyond.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the Grammy winner explained in a straight-to-camera video, gesturing to the motionless right side of his face.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured his fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”