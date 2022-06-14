CELEBRITIES
“JESUS IS WITH ME”, Justin Bieber shares update after revealing his face is partially paralyzed
Justin Bieber said he has “gotten better” since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis — and he’s leaning on his faith to navigate the “horrific storm.”
“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” the pop star, 28, wrote in an Instagram post Monday, three days after revealing he had a partially paralyzed face.
“Each day has gotten better,” he explained, “and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”
Bieber said his faith-filled “perspective” on the situation has given him “peace during this horrific storm that [he’s] facing.”
“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME,” he reminded himself.
The “Peaches” singer captioned the text, “By this point in my life I realize storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in the midst of the storm.
“It’s not about the storm. It’s that we are NEVER ALONE AND HE UNDERSTANDS. 😭😭😭😭.”
Bieber announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram Friday, sending shockwaves across the music industry and beyond.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the Grammy winner explained in a straight-to-camera video, gesturing to the motionless right side of his face.
“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured his fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander hit with felony, must stay away for 3 years
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was hit with a felony and must stay away from her for the next three years, Page Six can confirm.
During Alexander’s arraignment Monday for breaking into Spears’ home on her wedding day last Thursday, the Ventura County District Attorney extended the pop icon’s no-contact order against him.
Security guard Richard Eubeler, who “came into contact” with Alexander during the incident, also obtained a restraining order, Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister tells Page Six.
Alexander, 40, must stay 100 yards away from both Spears, also 40, and Eubeler. Additionally, he cannot communicate with the two whatsoever — meaning no texts, calls or social media messages.
Alexander pleaded not guilty to trespassing, vandalism and battery, but the DA has also now slapped him with a felony stalking charge. Under the protective order, he cannot possess weapons or guns and has to relinquish any firearms he may have.
Alexander remains incarcerated and now has a bail set at $100,000.
Britney Spears was granted a three-year restraining order against ex-husband Jason Alexander.
Should Alexander make bail, there are conditions. In addition to the 100-yard stay-away order, he has to report to probation within 24 hours of his release and be monitored via an ankle bracelet by the Ventura County Probation Department.
Spears’ high-powered attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was present at Alexander’s arraignment and is “personally incensed” by last week’s intrusion, a source tells Page Six.
However, Rosengart is “very thankful” to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for its “professionalism,” he told us Monday in an exclusive statement.
“And for the seriousness with which it is taking the matter, including charging Alexander with a felony,” the former federal prosecutor continues. “This should send a message to anyone out there who violates the law.”
As previously reported, Alexander invaded Spears’ home hours before her nuptials with Sam Asghari. One day later, he was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Grammy-winning singer and her estate in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Rosengart told us in part last Friday.
The lawyer — who helped free Spears from her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November 2021 — added that he was “[looking] forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”
While previous reports suggested that Asghari, 28, was also a part of the restraining order, Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Erin Meister clarifies to us, “There didn’t appear to be any direct threat specifically [to Asghari], and the parties did not ask for it.”
According to a copy of the order , Alexander has “continuously trespassed” on Spears’ property and had been advised Thursday that he was “not welcomed.”
Alexander — who live-streamed the invasion on Instagram — was allegedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears’ home on her big day, the report also stated.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded and made the arrest.
Alexander — who was married to Spears for a mere 55 hours in 2004 — has faced a series of legal setbacks in recent years. He notably violated an order of protection and stalked an unidentified woman in December 2021.
He pleaded guilty to those charges in January and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation.
Alexander was previously arrested for driving under the influence in January 2021 and was taken into custody again that August for breaking security protocols at an airport.
Despite Alexander’s incursion into Spears’ mansion, she and Asghari happily exchanged vows in front of a starry crowd that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.
“The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic!!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!!” Spears enthused in an Instagram post Friday. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!”
CELEBRITIES
Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hints at having ‘more kids’
Could Adele be crooning “Hello” to more children in the near future?
The singer’s current beau, sports agent Rich Paul, certainly appears hopeful about the possibility, hinting that he’d eagerly become a father again in a recent interview with E! News.
He explained that after first experiencing fatherhood at “a very young” age and subsequently raising his existing three kids, his approach to child-rearing as an “older dad” would look quite different than his first go-round.
“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he admitted. “If I was to have more kids, I’d be a different dad. I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”
Paul then clarified, “I appreciate the experience I had as a very young dad, but I’m also looking forward to being a different dad — a more patient dad.”
He further elaborated, “Oftentimes, as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around.
“And that’s the problem,” he added, mentioning that his daughter is already in her junior year of college.
As Page Six previously reported, Paul, 40, and Adele, 34, became Instagram-official in September 2021. The revelation came on the heels of the two being seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.
Shortly before coupling up with Paul, Adele finalized her divorce from British entrepreneur Simon Konecki in April 2019. The two share custody of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.
CELEBRITIES
Diddy, 52, confirms he’s dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28
The rumors aren’t that Yung — though she certainly is!
Sean “Diddy” Combs publicly fessed up to dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami — who, at 28, is nearly a quarter-century his junior.
The truth came out during the premiere of Yung’s new series “Caresha Please,” which featured Diddy, 52, as the first guest star.
As their conversation unfolded — and multiple rounds of drinks were consumed — the Bad Boy Records founder progressively alluded to various past experiences shared between him and Yung while dropping hints about future travel together.
“I look forward … to taking you to Mexico,” he said at one point, to which Yung responded, “We going to Mexico?”
Yung looked to have successfully caught the R&B mogul at least somewhat off-guard with her question a few minutes later, asking, “So, what the f–k do you got going on? Like, what’s your relationship status?”
Diddy, after pausing to light a blunt, answered, “I’m single … but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.”
Yung pushed, “Alright. So what we is?”
Diddy then summarized his take on their “status,” telling Yung, “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…”
In response to Yung subsequently prompting him to describe what he likes about her, Diddy elaborated, “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met … you’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?”
“You’re the fun-est,” he added, affectionately.
Diddy’s last serious romantic partner was model Kim Porter, mother to three out of his six children, who died tragically and unexpectedly from pneumonia in 2018.
According to reports, the first public indications of Diddy’s involvement with Yung occurred in June 2021, when the two were spotted holding hands at a birthday party he threw for music exec Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.
