Jessie James Decker sends fans wild as she strips to nude bikini and cowboy boots

Jessie James Decker left fans flustered after she stripped to one of her tiniest bikinis ever for a sultry fashion shoot.

The country songstress put her curves front and centre in the nude two-piece to promote Kittenish’s new swimwear collection.

With a strappy boob tube top and thong bottoms held together with nothing but string, Jessie spilled out of the teeny bikini as she put her bronzed skin on display.

Jessie let fans see the intricate tattoo on the inside of her wrist as she parted her lips for the camera, posing up a storm in nothing but the bikini and a pair of creamy cowboy boots.

She added a delicate gold necklace around her throat and posed up a storm for the camera.

The Guilty hitmaker stuck out her booty and arranged her delicate brunette curls into a half-up, half-down ‘do that trailed past her bare shoulders.

For make-up, Jessie opted for a pale pink lip and metallic lilac eyeshadow, with huge lashes perfect for showing off her natural beauty.

With Kittenish posting the sultry snaps to the brand’s Instagram account, the caption read: “You guys are gong to want to get your hands on this collection… launching TOMORROW.”

Fans went wild – though some were less for the collection and more for Jessie’s stunning look.

One fan penned: “Bikinis and boots… match made in heaven!” as another agreed: “Obsession!”

“Does the body come with it?” someone else cheekily penned.

