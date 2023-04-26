Jessica Simpson, 42, stunned her six million Instagram followers by pouring her curves into a skimpy string bikini for a full mirror selfie snap.

The 42-year old mother-of-three showcased her weight loss as she donned the bright green garment – a product of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

Jessica Simpson wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning mirror selfie

Fresh from celebrating World Earth Day with her family at the weekend, I Wanna Love You Forever singer Jessica allowed her long blonde tresses to flow naturally down to her waist.

And she completed her look with a pair of hot pink heels.

Jessica captioned her post: “SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy.”

While some fans were quick to dismiss Jess for promoting a Kardashian, countless jumped into the comments section to complement her on her look.

One Insta user declared: “Wow Jessica haven’t we become our true magnificent self. I’ve never seen you look more stunning, more at peace and a role model that we should all aspire to be by moving into your true shine.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful! Iconic! This gives me These Boots Are Made 4 Walkin vibes.”

A third added: “Wow you look absolutely gorgeous you make my day.”

And a fourth said: “God damn there has always been something soooooo sexy about Jessica Simpson!!!!!!! Lord have mercy!”