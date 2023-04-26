Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZJessica Simpson pours curves into tiny string neon bikini for full glam...
SHOWBIZ

Jessica Simpson pours curves into tiny string neon bikini for full glam mirror snap

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Jessica Simpson pours curves into tiny string neon bikini for full glam mirror snap

Jessica Simpson, 42, stunned her six million Instagram followers by pouring her curves into a skimpy string bikini for a full mirror selfie snap.

The 42-year old mother-of-three showcased her weight loss as she donned the bright green garment – a product of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

Jessica Simpson wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning mirror selfie

Fresh from celebrating World Earth Day with her family at the weekend, I Wanna Love You Forever singer Jessica allowed her long blonde tresses to flow naturally down to her waist.

And she completed her look with a pair of hot pink heels.

Jessica captioned her post: “SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy.”

While some fans were quick to dismiss Jess for promoting a Kardashian, countless jumped into the comments section to complement her on her look.

One Insta user declared: “Wow Jessica haven’t we become our true magnificent self. I’ve never seen you look more stunning, more at peace and a role model that we should all aspire to be by moving into your true shine.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful! Iconic! This gives me These Boots Are Made 4 Walkin vibes.”

- Advertisement -

A third added: “Wow you look absolutely gorgeous you make my day.”

And a fourth said: “God damn there has always been something soooooo sexy about Jessica Simpson!!!!!!! Lord have mercy!”

Previous article
10 NASS leadership: Tinubu, NWC meet contestants
Next article
Evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan begins today as FG releases N150m, hires 40 buses
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network