Jessica Simpson is all laced up in edgy leather pants

These tight trousers might just take your breath away.

Jessica Simpson was spotted at JFK Airport Tuesday in a curious choice of travel outfit: a pair of skintight lace-up leather pants from Unravel, which she paired with perilously tall Versace platform boots ($1,725) gold aviator sunglasses ($345) from the same label and a bright green cropped jacket.

The “Newlyweds” alum, 42, piled on multiple bracelets and necklaces and stacked her rings, wearing enough jewelry to potentially set off the TSA alarms.

While her second-skin slacks couldn’t have been comfortable for a long flight, Simpson proudly showed off her look on Instagram, writing, “There’s no expiration date to a dream.”

The svelte singer has been open about her weight loss journey, revealing last year how she shed 100 pounds in 2019.

“I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” Simpson told “Extra” at the time.

“I absolutely feel healthy … I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for [daughters] Maxwell and Birdie.”

In the several years since, she’s shown off her figure in everything from bikinis and body-con dresses to her old cheerleading jacket from eighth grade.

Simpson’s fans couldn’t get enough of her latest look.

“Ringing in rooftop season in style,” one commented.

“Shoe deets please!” another begged.

“Outfit goals,” added a third.

One person wasn’t quite as impressed with husband Eric Johnson’s casual T-shirt and baseball cap.

“You need to get your husband some new clothes,” they commented. “He looks so drabby next to you. A Husband makeover would be perfect.”

The couple wed in 2014 and share three children, including son Ace, 9, in addition to 4-year-old Birdie and 10-year-old Maxwell.