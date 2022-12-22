Jerry Seinfeld shows off fit bod on St. Barts beach

What’s the deal with his fit physique?

Jerry Seinfeld’s toned body was on display as he frolicked on the beach with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, in St. Barts on Tuesday.

The stand-up comedian’s abs could be seen through his wet T-shirt as he took a dip in the ocean at Gouverneur Beach.

Jerry, 68, splashed around in his see-through tee, tropical print swim trunks and sunglasses. Meanwhile, 51-year-old Jessica stunned in a bright pink one-piece bathing suit.

The “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” star and his wife didn’t shy away from showing PDA as they soaked in the sunny weather.

They were photographed wrapping their arms around each other and happily chatting as they took a dip in the clear blue sea.

At one point, Jerry pulled his wife in close to his body as they stared off into the stunning horizon.

Jerry may have been working extra hard on shaping up amid his recent modeling campaign for Kith, which dropped in September.

The “Seinfeld” alum and Jessica got married in 1999 and share three kids: Sascha, 22, Julian, 19, and Shepard, 17.

While they have been happily married for over two decades, Jerry admitted in 2020 that his wife finds him to be irritating.

Prior to his admission, Jessica shared on Instagram, “This man yells instead of talks. He cannot talk in a normal voice. He cannot perform on stage anymore so he just YELLS YELLS YELLS. ALL. DAY.”

“It’s very true,” the father of three confessed to us at the time. “But, you know, when I’m with my friends out touring or I’m around other comedians we all yell.

“Comedians yell because you get in the habit of doing that to get the audience’s attention, but having no one to yell at now, I yell around the house and I find it very … it’s like an emotional release.

He added, “If you can find something to yell about that doesn’t upset people like, ‘WHY DON’T WE HAVE MORE SPOONS?’ you just feel better.”