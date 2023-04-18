Quiz show Jeopardy! was left in chaos as one player on a winning streak was forced to abandon filming partway through his long-running stint.

Ben Chan amassed an eye-watering $69,001 (£55,459) during three episodes of the show, which meant he was able to make it through to his fourth consecutive appearance.

But he was quickly forced to pull out after falling ill while taping the show, bringing an end to his impressive run.

A teacher from Green Bay in Wisconsin, Ben missed his episode on Monday (April 17) and will instead return to complete his show stint on May 15.

Commenting on the missed show, Fox affiliate WLUK issued a statement which read: “Due to an ill-timed illness, Ben Chan’s return to Jeopardy! was delayed. See him try for his 4th win on Monday, May 15th.”

Ben also took to Twitter to confirm his reappearance on the show, updating his bio to read: “A philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin… Jeopardy April 12 2023 – ??? Three wins and counting! Will be re-appearing MONDAY, MAY 15th!”

It comes after several show viewers speculated on Ben’s illness, with one Reddit user suggesting he became ill partway through filming.

They posted: “Am I the only person who felt Ben might have been under the weather during his games? He was rubbing his eye a lot, and looked like he was struggling a little.

“I wonder if he was just a little sick, felt worse the next day, and they gave him some time to get better and come back.”

Someone else said: “I noticed that, too. But it made him more impressive. It was like watching Michael Jordan play in his flu game.”

Other fans suggested Ben might have been suffering from seasonal allergies after rubbing his eyes a lot during filming, while another said food poisoning could be the culprit.

Instead, back-up contestant Madeline McKenna will be taking Ben’s place.

It comes after contestant co-ordinator Corina Nusu is thought to have also left the show, and a role she held since 2005.

Though the show has not officially offered comment, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted Corina was no longer listed on the online credits for the show.